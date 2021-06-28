Merrell takes 20% off new summer markdowns + free shipping: Sandals, more

Merrell takes 20% off new summer markdowns including sandals, hiking shoes, sneakers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Breakwater Flip Flops for men. These flip flops are waterproof, cushioned for added comfort, and lightweight. They’re currently marked down to $52, which is $13 off the original rate. It also features a grippy sole that promotes traction and the woven upper material that’s flexible to give you a natural stride. Better yet, you can also find them in a women’s version here for the same rate. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Merrell.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, the Backcountry 4th of July Sale offers up to 50% off The North Face, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!