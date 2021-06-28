Score the Nintendo Game & Watch Mario Edition collectible console while it’s back at $40

Just after Nintendo revealed the new Zelda variant, we are now tracking the Nintendo Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. Edition collectible console for $39.99 shipped via B&H. Regularly $50, this is a $10 or 20% price drop of the most recent going rate, matching our previous mention, and another perfect chance to score it for the collection. This is a “piece of Super Mario history” that released as part of the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary campaign in 2020. The limited run machine is a wonderful collectible for Mario fans but also carries three playable games including the original Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, and a Mario-themed edition of the classic Game & Watch game known as Ball. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

More on the Nintendo Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.:

Get your hands on a new piece of Super Mario history with a collectible Game & Watch system

Play the whole Super Mario Bros. Game and save the Mushroom Kingdom

Challenge yourself by taking on Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels

Watch out for Super Mario inspired surprises as time changes in the included digital clock

Juggle Super Mario Bros. Style in a Mario version of Game & Watch: Ball

