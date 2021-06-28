FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score the Nintendo Game & Watch Mario Edition collectible console while it’s back at $40

-
Apps GamesB&Hnintendo
Reg. $50+ $40

Just after Nintendo revealed the new Zelda variant, we are now tracking the Nintendo Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. Edition collectible console for $39.99 shipped via B&H. Regularly $50, this is a $10 or 20% price drop of the most recent going rate, matching our previous mention, and another perfect chance to score it for the collection. This is a “piece of Super Mario history” that released as part of the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary campaign in 2020. The limited run machine is a wonderful collectible for Mario fans but also carries three playable games including the original Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, and a Mario-themed edition of the classic Game & Watch game known as Ball. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,800 Amazon customers. More details below. 

It might be worth using some of your savings on a package of screen protectors if you plan on having this collectible out and about. This 4-pack of Orzeros carry solid ratings and will certainly help to protect your investment well into the future. 

You can learn more about the the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary gear right here, just make sure you dive into our Nintendo E3 2021 coverage and our break down of the new Game & Watch Zelda Edition as well. 

Here are all of today’s best console game deals, including the new Mario Golf Super Rush, as well as details on the upcoming Pokémon games set for release in November and the Legends Arceus RPG

More on the Nintendo Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.:

  • Get your hands on a new piece of Super Mario history with a collectible Game & Watch system
  • Play the whole Super Mario Bros. Game and save the Mushroom Kingdom
  • Challenge yourself by taking on Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels
  • Watch out for Super Mario inspired surprises as time changes in the included digital clock
  • Juggle Super Mario Bros. Style in a Mario version of Game & Watch: Ball

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

B&H

nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Let Assistant protect your home with Google’s Nes...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Cytus II, DRAGO...
Today’s best game deals: Mario Golf Super Rush $5...
Apple’s latest Intel Mac mini has dropped to one ...
Students can save $500 on Apple’s latest Intel Ma...
Best Android app deals of the day: Bloodstained, Bloons...
Take your mobile gaming to the next level: KeyMander 2 ...
Score 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $30 (Matc...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Nintendo plushy deals from $9: Yoshi and Animal Crossing Club Mocchi Mocchi up to 40% off

From $9 Learn More

E3 2021 Nintendo show: Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel gameplay, Metroid Dread, more

Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive $40, Mega Man 11 $15, more

$40 Learn More

LEGO unveils seven all-new Mario creations launching later this summer

Learn More
E3 sale

Nintendo launches massive E3 2021 eShop sale with ‘hundreds’ of titles marked down

Now Live! Learn More

Joe & Mac comes to Switch Online next week; library now carries over 100 titles for subscribers

Learn More
Save now

Monoprice’s new summer sale discounts electric standing desks, Dolby Atmos soundbars, more

Extra 15% off Learn More
70% off

Magazine deals of the week from $4/yr.: Reader’s Digest, Outside, and more

From $4/yr. Learn More