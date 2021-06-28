Panasonic Arc5 Cordless Razor drops to $93 (Reg. $150) + Philips OneBlade deals from $30

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic Arc5 Men’s 5-Blade Cordless Electric Razor for $93.13 shipped. Regularly $150, this is 38% or $57 off the going rate, about $7 under our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. The five “ultra-sharp” precision honed 30-degree Nanotech blades are joined by a 2-in-1 design with a built-in pop-up trimmer for detailing as well as a multi-flex head that “glides across” the contours of your face. A linear drive motor, LCD battery indicator, and wet/dry design are complemented by the shave sensor that “monitors differences in beard density and automatically adjusts cutting power for exceptional comfort.” Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Plus more shaver deals:

Speaking of personal grooming, you might also want to check out this deal on the vacuum-equipped Remington 18-piece haircut kit at $24 as well as this ongoing offer on Philips’ Sonicare 5300 Electric Toothbrush. Then head over to our fashion deal hub for a summer wardrobe refresh including deals from Merrell, the Backcountry 4th of July Sale, and up to 50% offin the Sperry Sail into Summer Sale.

More on the Panasonic Arc5 5-Blade Cordless Razor:

Sharp men’s shaver blades: Panasonic Arc5 men’s electric shaver with five ultra-sharp precision honed 30° Nanotech blades and ultra-thin Arc foil follow facial contours for a quick, close and comfortable shave

Wet/Dry electric shaver and trimmer 2 in 1: Built-in pop up trimmer details mustaches, beards and sideburns; Wet/dry waterproof shaver allows for convenient shaving in or out of the shower

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!