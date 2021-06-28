FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score a new stainless steel 4-slice touchscreen toaster today for $40 shipped (42% off)

Reg. $70 $40

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Bella Pro Series 4-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster in stainless steel for $39.99 shipped. Also matched direct. Regularly $70, this Best Buy exclusive is now $30 or 42% off the going rate and at the lowest price we can find. This is also $5 below our previous mention on the stainless steel colorway. If you’re in the market for a new toaster, you can certainly do much worse than this modern-looking $70 model with touchscreen controls and an onboard timer LCD display at $40 off. It looks great on the countertop and has wide enough slots for bagels, Texas-toast and frozen treats. Defrost and reheat settings are joined by seven shade options, a removable crumb tray for easy clean-ups, and the stainless steel housing. Rated 4+ stars fro hundreds at Best Buy. More details below. 

Just for comparison’s sake, the 4-slice Amazon Basics model sells for $3 more than today’s lead deal. And while you can score the 2-slice model down at $23 Prime shipped, this 4-slice Black+Decker toaster is notable alternative to today’s featured offer at $37 shipped and with 4+ star ratings from over 4,100 Amazon customers. There’s now touch screen here, but it arguably looks just as nice otherwise. 

Or just skip the toaster all-together and score yourself a new air fryer starting from $30 in this morning’s deal roundup. Then head over to our home goods guide fore even more kitchen deals, household essentials, and outdoor gear for your upcoming cookouts including the Home Depot July 4th sale and today’s patio furniture blowout with up to $300 in savings. 

More on the Bella Pro Series 4-Slice Touchscreen Toaster:

The Bella Pro Series 4-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster has a powerful 1800-watt toasting system and dual 7 setting shade controls designed for consistent toasting, every time. The extra wide slots can accommodate standard sliced bread, bagels and Texas style toast. High lift lever to easily access smaller breads with anti jam and auto shut off features for extra safety. Durable Stainless Steel exterior with digital touchscreen interface and LED display countdown timer adds style to any kitchen. Removable crumb tray and convenient cord wrap for easy storage.

