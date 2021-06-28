Let this deep tissue massage gun melt your worries away at new low of $28 (Save 53%)

Supremus Sports (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Deep Tissue Massage Gun for $28.20 shipped when you apply code 4MT9KT87 at checkout. That code will slash a massive 53% off the usual $60 rate to mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. Equipped with 30 adjustable speeds up to 3200RPM, this massage gun is ready to tackle even the toughest knots up to 12mm beneath the skin. It comes with a handy travel case, and 6 unique massage heads for different areas and intensities. You’ll get up to 5-hours off of a single charge, which is more than enough for a good post-workout session, or to unwind after work. Currently rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you find yourself routinely in need of stress relief, consider adding a soothing massage oil to your daily routine. This highly-rated bottle offers an aromatic blend of lavender, coconut, and grape seed oil to soothe and moisturize your skin after a long day’s work. I’ve always been a fan of lavender, and taking a little in through cosmetics or tea has been a big help with my relaxation and sleep these past few years. And over 5,000 customers agree, leaving an average 4.6/5 star rating.

I’d say AeroGarden also offers a bit of holistic healing with its Harvest 360 Hydroponic Gardening Kit. Adding fresh herbs and veggies to your meals can be a welcome change of pace, and the gardening is totally stress-free – you don’t even need to use soil. It’s at a new low of $74 right now, but you can find even more ways to spruce up your day-to-day in our home goods guide.

Supremus Sports Deep Tissue Massage Gun features:

Unlike low priced massage gun our 48mm high-performance brushless motors generate 1800 to 3200 strokes per minute to reach up to 12mm deep tissue knots and to increase blood flow for muscle soreness and stiffness. The multiple speeds are perfect for all scenarios – from deep tissue massages to post-workout relaxation. All the power of your local chiropractor from the safety of your own home with Supremus Sport’s percussion massager!

