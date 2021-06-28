The Wizard of Oz now in 4K for $10, John Wick $8/each, more in VUDU’s latest weekly sale

VUDU is back with another weekly sale where all purchases will become a permanent addition to your media library. This time, the headlining title is The Wizard of Oz in 4K for $9.99. For comparison, the same movie costs $15 at Google Play and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked for this recent re-release. This is the Wizard of Oz that we all grew up enjoying, just remastered in glorious 4K, bringing the cult-classic to life yet again. If you don’t yet own the movie digitally, or just want to upgrade from SD or HD to 4K, now’s a great time to do so. Rated 4.7/5 stars. We’ll outline a few more of our favorites below, but with 300 titles on sale, VUDU’s landing page is well worth visiting.

More movie deals:

Enjoy your favorite movies from above on a 4K projector from Epson. Right now, you can pick one up for $1,239, which is quite a bit below its normal $2,000 going rate. Though it’s refurbished, you’ll find a 90-day warranty included with purchase, so take a deeper dive in our coverage if this is something that interests you.

More about The Wizard of Oz:

In this classic musical fantasy, Judy Garland stars as Dorothy Gale, a young Kansas farm girl who dreams of a land “somewhere over the rainbow.” Dorothy’s dream comes true when she, her dog, Toto, and her family’s house are transported by a tornado to a bright and magical world unlike anything she has seen before. Unfortunately, she makes a mortal enemy of a wicked witch when the house falls on the hag’s sister. Now, befriended by a scarecrow without a brain, a tin man with no heart and a cowardly lion–and protected by a pair of enchanted ruby slippers–Dorothy sets off along a yellow brick road for the Emerald City to beseech the all-powerful Wizard of Oz for his help to return home.

