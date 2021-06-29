FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Still rocking a 16-inch MacBook Pro? Apple’s official leather sleeve is down to $154 (Save 23%)

-
Reg. $199 $154

Amazon currently offers the official Apple Leather 16-inch MacBook Pro Sleeve in Saddle Brown for $154.05 shipped. Normally fetching $199, you’re looking at 23% in savings as today’s offer beats our previous mention by $8 in order to mark a new all-time low at Amazon. If you’ve withstood the temptation to upgrade to one of Apple’s new M1 machines and are still rocking a 16-inch MacBook Pro, grabbing this official sleeve will help ensure it stays protected until that shiny new Apple Silicon model launches at some point down the road. It’s comprised of high-quality European leather and filled with an interior soft microfiber lining to assist with that cause, while still looking great. We’ve previously reviewed other versions of Apple’s Leather Sleeve, which you can dive into for a better idea of what to expect. More below for more.

Forfeit the Apple branding and more premium materials when you opt for this much more affordable sleeve at Amazon instead. This alternative is comprised of a padded fabric and sports a zip-up design alongside an integrated handle. It’ll only run you $23 right now and comes backed by a 4.8/5 star rating from over 1,500 customers.

Speaking of ways to save by resisting the allure of Apple Silicon devices, students can currently score the best price to date on the latest 13-inch Intel MacBook Pro at $500 off. But if you just can’t hold out any longer, go check out these all-time low prices on the new M1 MacBook Air at $149 off.

Apple Leather 16-inch MacBook Pro Sleeve features:

Made by Apple, this sleeve is crafted from high-quality European leather. A soft microfiber lining keeps your 16-inch MacBook Pro protected wherever you take it. Compatible with 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

