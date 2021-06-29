FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Microsoft Surface Earbuds are down to the second-best price yet at $163

Reg. $200 $163

Amazon currently offers the Microsoft Surface Earbuds for $162.73 shipped. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer amounts to just under 20% in savings while matching our previous mention to come within cents of the Amazon low. This is also still one of the first overall discounts we’ve seen, as well. Having just launched around a year ago, the Microsoft Surface Earbuds arrive with a compact design that delivers up to 24 hours of battery life thanks to the companion charging case. That’s alongside touch pads on each earbud for adjusting music playback and the like, as well as high fidelity sound. Rated 4/5 stars from over 200 customers. Head below for more.

Save some extra cash by going with Tribit’s FlyBuds C1 True Wireless Earbuds for $63 instead. These arrive with a true wireless design that pairs with added IPX5 water-resistance to make them ideal for workouts and the like. That’s alongside up to 50 hours of playback on a single charge with the carrying case as well as noise reduction functionality. We found that all of those features stack up to make them a notable AirPods alternative in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

But if you’re invested in the Apple ecosystem, going with AirPods Pro now that they’re on sale from $135 is hard to pass up on. While you’ll benefit from ANC, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri, going this route means that you’ll be scoring a refurbished pair. Although if a new condition model is more your speed, those are down to $190 as of now, as well.

Microsoft Surface Earbuds features:

Stay on top of your day with Surface Earbuds. Featuring ultra-comfortable design, intuitive controls, access to innovative Microsoft 365 experiences and immersive sound for music and calls, plus all-day battery, you’ll never miss a beat. Find your perfect size with three sets of interchangeable silicone ear tips for an ultra-comfortable and stable fit you can wear all-day.

