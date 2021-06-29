Amazon’s offering plush slippers from just $14 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, SOHOO via Amazon is offering Parlovable Women’s Cross Band Slippers from $14 Prime shipped. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Cross Band Plush Indoor or Outdoor Slippers for $13.91. To compare, today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low and regularly they’re priced at $23. These slippers have a cross design that allows your toes to be free giving you breathability. It has a rubber outsole that promotes traction and they’re cushioned for added comfort. They’re available in several color options and rated 4.6/5 stars with over 12,000 positive reviews. Plus, if you’re looking for a gift idea, these slippers would make a great option. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.
Another notable deal from this sale is the Faux Fur Fuzzy Flat Spa Slippers that are marked down to $15.19. Regularly they are sold for $20 and today’s rate is another Amazon all-time low. This style has a spa-like design to give you the luxury of comfort at home. These slippers come in several color options and are rated 4.7/5 stars from Amazon customers.
Parlovable Cross Band Slippers features:
- Cross band with open toe design makes a pair of cozy, chic and elegant women slippers. Open toe which can easily wear on and off, keeps your feet breathable without your toes sweating
- Using soft faux fluffy rabbit fur wraps your feet for warmth and comfort. Eco-friendly thick plush fleece and breathable fur keeps away from coldness and give you a soft and dry touch
- Anti-skid texture in the bottom gives you safe and secure footing and prevents from scratching the floor, waterproof and anti-slip TPR soles absorbs noise while walking on the floor
- High density memory foam with shock-absorption EVA offers lasting marshmallow-like comfort and warmth for tired toes and heels, relieves pain and pressure after a long day hard work
