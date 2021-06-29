FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s offering plush slippers from just $14 Prime shipped, today only

-
AmazonFashion
45% off from $14

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, SOHOO via Amazon is offering Parlovable Women’s Cross Band Slippers from $14 Prime shipped. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Cross Band Plush Indoor or Outdoor Slippers for $13.91. To compare, today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low and regularly they’re priced at $23. These slippers have a cross design that allows your toes to be free giving you breathability. It has a rubber outsole that promotes traction and they’re cushioned for added comfort. They’re available in several color options and rated 4.6/5 stars with over 12,000 positive reviews. Plus, if you’re looking for a gift idea, these slippers would make a great option. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Faux Fur Fuzzy Flat Spa Slippers that are marked down to $15.19. Regularly they are sold for $20 and today’s rate is another Amazon all-time low. This style has a spa-like design to give you the luxury of comfort at home. These slippers come in several color options and are rated 4.7/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Finally, you will want to check out the Backcountry 4th of July Sale that’s offering up to 50% off The North Face, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, and more.

Parlovable Cross Band Slippers features:

  • Cross band with open toe design makes a pair of cozy, chic and elegant women slippers. Open toe which can easily wear on and off, keeps your feet breathable without your toes sweating
  • Using soft faux fluffy rabbit fur wraps your feet for warmth and comfort. Eco-friendly thick plush fleece and breathable fur keeps away from coldness and give you a soft and dry touch
  • Anti-skid texture in the bottom gives you safe and secure footing and prevents from scratching the floor, waterproof and anti-slip TPR soles absorbs noise while walking on the floor
  • High density memory foam with shock-absorption EVA offers lasting marshmallow-like comfort and warmth for tired toes and heels, relieves pain and pressure after a long day hard work

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Amazon is selling this mid-back office chair for $42 sh...
JBL’s adaptive noise cancelling headphones return...
Outfit your front door with Alexa, Wyze Lock drops to a...
iClever’s surge protector turns one plug into 10 ...
Neato Robotics D6 Laser-Guided Robot Vacuum returns to ...
Kershaw Cinder Pocket Knife + lifetime warranty hits Am...
Dash’s compact hand mixer falls to new low at Ama...
Christopher Knight’s Mid-Century Modern Sofa retu...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Amazon offers hair tools from $20 Prime shipped: Curling irons, hair dyers, more

from $20 Learn More
Amazon low

Amazon is selling this mid-back office chair for $42 shipped (New low, Save 21%)

$42 Learn More
Up to $50 off

Amazfit GTS 2e + GTR fall to new lows from $80 in latest sale (Up to $50 off)

From $80 Learn More
$100 off

JBL’s adaptive noise cancelling headphones return to Amazon low at $100 off, more

From $100 Learn More
Reg. $108

Outfit your front door with Alexa, Wyze Lock drops to a new low of $83.50 (Save 23%)

$83.50 Learn More
40% off

Casely 4th of July sale: 40% off iPhone 12 MagSafe battery cases and more from $7.50

Now Live! Learn More

Run your off-grid campsite with portable power stations at up to $120 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
More power awaits

iClever’s surge protector turns one plug into 10 outlets and four USB ports: $17.50 (Save 20%)

$17.50 Learn More