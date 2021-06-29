Amazon’s offering plush slippers from just $14 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, SOHOO via Amazon is offering Parlovable Women’s Cross Band Slippers from $14 Prime shipped. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Cross Band Plush Indoor or Outdoor Slippers for $13.91. To compare, today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low and regularly they’re priced at $23. These slippers have a cross design that allows your toes to be free giving you breathability. It has a rubber outsole that promotes traction and they’re cushioned for added comfort. They’re available in several color options and rated 4.6/5 stars with over 12,000 positive reviews. Plus, if you’re looking for a gift idea, these slippers would make a great option. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Faux Fur Fuzzy Flat Spa Slippers that are marked down to $15.19. Regularly they are sold for $20 and today’s rate is another Amazon all-time low. This style has a spa-like design to give you the luxury of comfort at home. These slippers come in several color options and are rated 4.7/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Parlovable Cross Band Slippers features:

Cross band with open toe design makes a pair of cozy, chic and elegant women slippers. Open toe which can easily wear on and off, keeps your feet breathable without your toes sweating

Using soft faux fluffy rabbit fur wraps your feet for warmth and comfort. Eco-friendly thick plush fleece and breathable fur keeps away from coldness and give you a soft and dry touch

Anti-skid texture in the bottom gives you safe and secure footing and prevents from scratching the floor, waterproof and anti-slip TPR soles absorbs noise while walking on the floor

High density memory foam with shock-absorption EVA offers lasting marshmallow-like comfort and warmth for tired toes and heels, relieves pain and pressure after a long day hard work

