All of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. This morning has already seen some solid offers on iPhone 12 Pro/mini as well as the latest Apple M1 MacBook Air at better than Prime Day pricing and some notable deals on Apple Watch Series 6/SE Nike+ editions. But for now it’s all about Apple’s App Stores and the best price drops on games and apps. Highlights include titles like Camera+ 2, DEEMO, D&D Lords of Waterdeep, Drinksly, and more. hit the jump p for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: DEEMO: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Live Sport Channels: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Camera+ 2: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Drinksly: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: D&D Lords of Waterdeep: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Shift Keyboard – Swipe & Type: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dazzy – Vintage Retro Camera: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Six Ages: Ride Like the Wind: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Anchor Alarm with Late Set: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mextures Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST V: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SketchParty TV: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Simply Yoga: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Daily Workouts: $17 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Nightgate: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Star Walk 2: The Night Sky Map: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: $2 (Reg. $3)

More on Camera+ 2:

This week only, grab Camera+ 2 for 50% off!!! Get amazing features like: Monuments Mode, Magic ML, Clarity Pro, + ProRAW for half the price. Take your iPhone photo editing to the next level with Camera+ 2 – the best and most powerful photo capturing & editing app available. Camera+ 2 is designed by photo lovers on a mission to incorporate all the advances in photo technology that are being introduced year after year.

