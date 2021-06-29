FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Camera+ 2, DEEMO, D&D Lords of Waterdeep, more

All of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. This morning has already seen some solid offers on iPhone 12 Pro/mini as well as the latest Apple M1 MacBook Air at better than Prime Day pricing and some notable deals on Apple Watch Series 6/SE Nike+ editions. But for now it’s all about Apple’s App Stores and the best price drops on games and apps. Highlights include titles like Camera+ 2, DEEMO, D&D Lords of Waterdeep, Drinksly, and more. hit the jump p for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: DEEMO: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Live Sport Channels: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Camera+ 2: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Drinksly: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: D&D Lords of Waterdeep: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Shift Keyboard – Swipe & Type: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dazzy – Vintage Retro Camera: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Six Ages: Ride Like the Wind: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Anchor Alarm with Late Set: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mextures Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s best game deals: Pokemon Let’s Go $35, Double Dragon 4 $3.50, much more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST V: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SketchParty TV: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Simply Yoga: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Daily Workouts: $17 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Nightgate: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Star Walk 2: The Night Sky Map: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: $2 (Reg. $3)

More on Camera+ 2:

This week only, grab Camera+ 2 for 50% off!!! Get amazing features like: Monuments Mode, Magic ML, Clarity Pro, + ProRAW for half the price. Take your iPhone photo editing to the next level with Camera+ 2 – the best and most powerful photo capturing & editing app available. Camera+ 2 is designed by photo lovers on a mission to incorporate all the advances in photo technology that are being introduced year after year.

