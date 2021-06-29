FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dash’s compact hand mixer falls to new low at Amazon, now $12.50 (Reg. $20+)

Amazon low $12.50

Amazon is offering the Dash Smart Store Compact Hand Mixer for $12.55 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $20 to $25 normal going rate, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. With three speed settings of high/medium/low which allow you to dial it in to mix, blend, or even whip egg whites. It features a compact design that allows you to easily store it anywhere. It weighs just over two pounds as well, which is quite light for what it offers since there’s a 150W motor. You’ll also get two dishwasher-safe beaters and a recipe book with the purchase. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

This is about as budget-focused as it gets for hand mixers. In fact, the manual crank OXO mixer is $20 at Amazon right now. Given that you’re getting three different speeds and a lightweight design, today’s lead deal is a fantastic option that’s continuing to fall in price right now.

Further upgrade your kitchen cooking abilities with Inkbird’s Wi-Fi Sous Vide Precision Cooker. We just spotted this deal a few minutes ago, and right now you can pick it up for under $65. That’s over $16 in savings and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. A deal like this isn’t likely to last long, so be sure to jump on over to Simon’s post and pick one up.

More on the Dash Hand Mixer:

  • 3 SPEED: Low, medium, or high speed controls let you quickly mix, blend, or whip egg whites, cake batter, cookie dough, whip cream and more At the touch of a button
  • ENHANCED STORAGE: No more lost beaters or flimsy front clip plates – seamlessly eject the beaters and pop them, freshly cleaned, right back into the beater storage clip on the side of the appliance, making for optimum storage
  • COMPACT + PORTABLE: Weighing just over 2 lbs, This is a must-have for that first apartment, smaller kitchen, college dorm life, or camper/RV traveling

