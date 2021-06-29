FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get 1 year of access to over 210 top Mac Apps with Setapp for $69 (Reg. $119)

Reg. $119 $69

Using a well-made app can shorten any task. But are you willing to buy the right tool for every job? With Setapp, you don’t have to. This service gives you access to a huge library of carefully selected apps — and you can get a one-year subscription today for just $69 (Reg. $119) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

No-one buys movies or music any more. Instead, we pay a monthly subscription for access to all the content we could ever want. Setapp brings the same idea to software. It’s like having free rein in the Mac App Store with an unlimited credit card.

As a member, you can browse through over 210 apps in a range of categories: productivity, creativity, utilities, developer tools, organization, and more. When you find something useful, you can install it like any other app. There is no restriction on usage, no in-app payments, and no ads. Better still, you always have access to the latest version of each app. 

In their review of Setapp, our friends at 9to5Mac said this: ”Setapp is one of the easiest ways to find many awesome apps to try without having to purchase a bunch of different ones.” This deal covers one Mac; you can easily add more Macs and even iOS devices later by upgrading your subscription (not included).

Order today for just $69 to get one year of Setapp, saving 42% on the normal price.

