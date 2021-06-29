JBL’s adaptive noise cancelling headphones return to Amazon low at $100 off, more

Amazon now offers the JBL CLUB ONE ANC Wireless Headphones for $249.95 shipped. Typically selling for the $350 list price, today’s solid $100 discount is a match for the all-time Amazon low. Centered on JBL’s adaptive noise cancellation, these headphones will respond to your environment, adjusting and balancing your music for an ideal listening experience wherever you go. The headphones are powered by custom-tuned 40mm orange graphite drivers, and offer both Bluetooth and aux connection on each side. Plus, they come with built-in Alexa, so you can send texts, change the music, and more with simple voice commands. Currently rated 4+ stars from 75% of customers. Head below for more JBL deals from $100.

If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly way to enjoy JBL’s ANC audio, these TUNE 750BTNC cans are just $99.95. They usually sell for $130, and today’s deal is yet another match for the all-time Amazon low. With up to 15-hours of wireless play off a single charge, you can enjoy hi-fi listening or hands-free calling all day long. Alongside a wireless voice assistant, they also bring active noise cancellation to the table, even if it’s not quite the same quality as the CLUB ONE’s adaptive functionality. Over 900 customers have left it a 4.4/5 star rating.

JBL also offers some solid desktop solutions as well, like these booming bookshelf speakers down to $250. Stacked with some powerful 4-inch subwoofers and 1-inch tweeters, these make a solid addition to any gaming or home recording setup. Though if you’re dead set on portability, our headphones guide is always a strong place to start the search.

You’ve never heard your favorite songs like this before. With Hi-Res audio, Legendary JBL Pro Sound, and a 40mm custom orange graphene driver, you’ll get a wide range of detail and clarity that makes every note sing. Zone out of the world around you and into your music. JBL CLUB ONE Bluetooth headphones feature True Adaptive Noise Cancelling that responds to the environment and adjusts in real time and adapts to you by compensating for sound leakage caused by factors like hair, eyeglasses, and head movement. Choose Amazon Alexa on the My JBL Headphones app, and your Voice Assistant will take it from there with a simple tap of the left earcup.

