Kershaw Cinder Pocket Knife + lifetime warranty hits Amazon 2021 low at just over $7

Amazon is now offering the Kershaw Cinder Multi-Function Folding Pocket Knife for $7.21 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $11, it has sold for closer to $8.50 lately and is now at a new Amazon 2021 low. A perfect option for outdoor adventurers or just for opening packages and other utility tasks around the house and campsite, it ships with a lifetime warranty on its stonewashed steel blade and glass-filled nylon handle. The 2.6-inch blade opens manually via the thumb stud while a liner lock securely holds it in place (“a steel plate moves behind open blade to prevent wiggle and unexpected fold back”) and the included keychain carry loop secures it wherever is most convenient for you. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon.

But if you think more of a utility knife would suit you better, take a look at the Sheffield Gadget Folding model for under $5 Prime shipped. This one might not b as robust out in the woods, nor does n it look quite as nice, but it will get the job done for packages and other jobs around the house for slightly less than today’s lead deal. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

We are also tracking a great deal on the this vibrant 12-in-1 multi-tool at under $9. Just be sure to swing by our sports/fitness deal hub for more outdoor adventure gear including Coleman’s 425-meter Battery Guard LED Flashlight at a new low of $21.50, this 20-pack of 36-inch bungee cords at under $1 each, and more right here.

More on the Kershaw Cinder:

Thumbstud smoothly assists blade’s manual open in classic style

Liner Lock securely lock blade during use; steel plate moves behind open blade to prevent wiggle and unexpected fold back

Open length: 4 inches; closed length: 2.6 inches, slightly longer than average key, making it perfect for keychain carry

Uniquely small yet capable for daily tasks; two-toned wonder opens packages, breaks down boxes, trims stems, cuts duct tape, twine and rope, notches wood and more

