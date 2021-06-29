FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Kershaw Cinder Pocket Knife + lifetime warranty hits Amazon 2021 low at just over $7

-
AmazonSports-FitnessKershaw
Reg. $11 $7

Amazon is now offering the Kershaw Cinder Multi-Function Folding Pocket Knife for $7.21 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $11, it has sold for closer to $8.50 lately and is now at a new Amazon 2021 low. A perfect option for outdoor adventurers or just for opening packages and other utility tasks around the house and campsite, it ships with a lifetime warranty on its stonewashed steel blade and glass-filled nylon handle. The 2.6-inch blade opens manually via the thumb stud while a liner lock securely holds it in place (“a steel plate moves behind open blade to prevent wiggle and unexpected fold back”) and the included keychain carry loop secures it wherever is most convenient for you. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. 

But if you think more of a utility knife would suit you better, take a look at the Sheffield Gadget Folding model for under $5 Prime shipped. This one might not b as robust out in the woods, nor does n it look quite as nice, but it will get the job done for packages and other jobs around the house for slightly less than today’s lead deal. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. 

We are also tracking a great deal on the this vibrant 12-in-1 multi-tool at under $9. Just be sure to swing by our sports/fitness deal hub for more outdoor adventure gear including Coleman’s 425-meter Battery Guard LED Flashlight at a new low of $21.50, this 20-pack of 36-inch bungee cords at under $1 each, and more right here

More on the Kershaw Cinder:

  • Thumbstud smoothly assists blade’s manual open in classic style
  • Liner Lock securely lock blade during use; steel plate moves behind open blade to prevent wiggle and unexpected fold back
  • Open length: 4 inches; closed length: 2.6 inches, slightly longer than average key, making it perfect for keychain carry
  • Uniquely small yet capable for daily tasks; two-toned wonder opens packages, breaks down boxes, trims stems, cuts duct tape, twine and rope, notches wood and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Kershaw

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Goodbye monthly fees: NETGEAR’s hybrid modem rout...
Still rocking a 16-inch MacBook Pro? Apple’s offi...
Amazon is selling this mid-back office chair for $42 sh...
JBL’s adaptive noise cancelling headphones return...
Outfit your front door with Alexa, Wyze Lock drops to a...
iClever’s surge protector turns one plug into 10 ...
Neato Robotics D6 Laser-Guided Robot Vacuum returns to ...
Dash’s compact hand mixer falls to new low at Ama...
Show More Comments

Related

39% off

This vibrant 12-in-1 multi-tool is yours for $10 Prime shipped, more up to 39% off

From $10 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Knots 3D, BabyBook Journal, Cartogram, and more

FREE+ Learn More
Save $40

Goodbye monthly fees: NETGEAR’s hybrid modem router is at an Amazon low of $110

$110 Learn More
Reg. $199

Still rocking a 16-inch MacBook Pro? Apple’s official leather sleeve is down to $154 (Save 23%)

$154 Learn More
Amazon low

Amazon is selling this mid-back office chair for $42 shipped (New low, Save 21%)

$42 Learn More
Up to $50 off

Amazfit GTS 2e + GTR fall to new lows from $80 in latest sale (Up to $50 off)

From $80 Learn More
$100 off

JBL’s adaptive noise cancelling headphones return to Amazon low at $100 off, more

From $100 Learn More
Reg. $108

Outfit your front door with Alexa, Wyze Lock drops to a new low of $83.50 (Save 23%)

$83.50 Learn More