Macy’s takes 20-60% off sitewide + extra 20% off your purchase: Ralph Lauren, Levi’s, more

Macy’s July 4th Sale offers 20 to 60% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase with code FOURTH at checkout. Refresh your wardrobe for summer with deals on top brands including Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Lacoste, Free People, Levi’s, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $25 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Lacoste V-Neck T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $50. This t-shirt is lightweight, available in several color options, and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. There is a logo on the chest that adds a fashionable touch and it’s rated 4.6/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Plus, it has a relaxed fit to promote comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Backcountry 4th of July Sale here.

