Matebo HPT’s 18V impact driver has four speeds at Amazon low of $89.50

Amazon is offering the Metabo HPT 18V Cordless Impact Driver for $89.43 shipped. Down from its $150 normal going rate over the past few months, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Delivering a cordless design, this impact driver features a triple hammer that “increases driving speed, beats per minute, torque” while “decreasing vibration.” You’ll find up to 1,832-inch pounds of torque and a 4-position speed switch so you can dial in the exact amount of power that’s needed. It’s only 2.9 pounds, as well, making it quite lightweight. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Save nearly $40 when opting for the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver. It’s available on Amazon for $49, saving you a decent bit over today’s lead deal. While this doesn’t provide the impact that Matebo’s model above does, and there aren’t four different speeds to choose from, this is a great starter drill/driver to start out with.

Those on the hunt for the perfect EDC knife, check out the Kershaw Cinder. It’s on sale for just over $7 right now, which is a 2021 low on Amazon. Shipping with a lifetime warranty, this compact knife is ready to tackle anything you throw at it.

More on the Matebo HPT Impact Driver:

IMPACT DRIVER: 18 Volt Impact Driver with Triple Hammer Technology

TECHNOLOGY: Triple Hammer increasing driving speed, beats per minute, torque and decreases vibration

POWER: Produces 1,832 In./lbs of torque, 0-4,000 IPM(Beats per Minute) and up to 2,900 RPM

SPEED SWITCH: 4-Stage electronic speed switch for precision and control

