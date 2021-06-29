FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Matebo HPT’s 18V impact driver has four speeds at Amazon low of $89.50

-
AmazonHome GoodsMatebo
Reg. $150 $89.50

Amazon is offering the Metabo HPT 18V Cordless Impact Driver for $89.43 shipped. Down from its $150 normal going rate over the past few months, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Delivering a cordless design, this impact driver features a triple hammer that “increases driving speed, beats per minute, torque” while “decreasing vibration.” You’ll find up to 1,832-inch pounds of torque and a 4-position speed switch so you can dial in the exact amount of power that’s needed. It’s only 2.9 pounds, as well, making it quite lightweight. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Save nearly $40 when opting for the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver. It’s available on Amazon for $49, saving you a decent bit over today’s lead deal. While this doesn’t provide the impact that Matebo’s model above does, and there aren’t four different speeds to choose from, this is a great starter drill/driver to start out with.

Those on the hunt for the perfect EDC knife, check out the Kershaw Cinder. It’s on sale for just over $7 right now, which is a 2021 low on Amazon. Shipping with a lifetime warranty, this compact knife is ready to tackle anything you throw at it.

More on the Matebo HPT Impact Driver:

  • IMPACT DRIVER: 18 Volt Impact Driver with Triple Hammer Technology
  • TECHNOLOGY: Triple Hammer increasing driving speed, beats per minute, torque and decreases vibration
  • POWER: Produces 1,832 In./lbs of torque, 0-4,000 IPM(Beats per Minute) and up to 2,900 RPM
  • SPEED SWITCH: 4-Stage electronic speed switch for precision and control

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Matebo

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Let Corsair’s K95 RGB Platinum XT mechanical keyb...
Save up to $250 on Samsung’s Galaxy unlocked S21/...
Inkbird’s Bluetooth grill thermometer ships with ...
Citizen watches up to 50% off: Military-inspired Eco-Dr...
Board games from $9: Wingspan, Catan, Mastermind, Trivi...
Snag three square floating shelves for just $11.50 (Sav...
Marshall’s popular vinyl-wrapped portable Bluetoo...
Vibrelli’s highly-rated Mini Bike Pump and Gluele...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Tackle lawn tasks with SKIL’s PWR CORE 40V Brushless Electric Mower at $279, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Segway Ninebot S Electric Scooter takes you around town for $450, more

Learn More
New low!

Let Corsair’s K95 RGB Platinum XT mechanical keyboard lead you into battle at new low of $160

$160 Learn More
Save $250

Save up to $250 on Samsung’s Galaxy unlocked S21/Ultra 256GB smartphones

From $700 Learn More

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC hits new low at $22, more from $16

Learn More
Reg. $50+

Inkbird’s Bluetooth grill thermometer ships with four probes at under $34

Under $34 Learn More

Anicorn brings in ‘Father of NASA Design Program’ to create new space watch

Learn More
40% off

New Casely vegan leather AirTag keychains come with dual ring clips, now up to 40% off

From $12 Learn More