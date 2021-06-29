Microsoft’s latest $5 sale discounts 4K + HD titles: National Treasure, Good Morning Vietnam, more

Microsoft is back with another weekly $5 movie sale. This time around, our favorite is National Treasure in 4K, which is also being matched at Google Play. Normally upward of $18 or so, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked in 4K quality. In fact, Amazon charges $5 for HD right now. National Treasure follows Benjamin Franklin Gates, played by Nicolas Cage, as he goes on an obsessive trek to find the legendary Knights Templar Treasure, which is supposedly the “greatest fortune known to man.” He’s in a race against time, opponents, and the government to steal one of America’s most sacred documents…can he do it? Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for other top movie picks, and be sure to swing by Microsoft for the full list of discounted titles.

More $5 movies:

Don’t miss the other movie sales that we’re tracking. This morning the latest iTunes roundup dropped with 2010s summer blockbusters at $10 or less as well as a $1 rental for you to enjoy this week. Plus, VUDU’s latest weekly sale ushers in discounts on The Wizard of Oz in 4K and much more.

More on National Treasure:

Ever since he was a boy, Benjamin Franklin Gates (Nicolas Cage) has been obsessed with finding the legendary Knights Templar Treasure, the greatest fortune known to man. As Gates tries to find and decipher ancient riddles that will lead him to it, he’s dogged by a ruthless enemy (Sean Bean) who wants the riches for himself. Now in a race against time, Gates must steal one of America’s most sacred and guarded documents – the Declaration of Independence – or let it, and a key clue to the mystery, fall into dangerous hands.

