Nordstrom Rack Flash Sale takes up to 81% off men’s dress shoes from $30

-
FashionNordstrom Rack
81% off From $30

Nordstrom Rack is kicking off 4th of July savings early with a Men’s Dress Shoe Flash Sale up to 81% off. These new markdowns are the perfect way to put a little pep in your step, with deals from Steve Madden, Reaction Kenneth Cole, and more starting at $30. Our favorite today is the Madden Oglen Plain Toe Oxford in Black for $29.98. Shipping is free on orders over $89. This originally went for $65, and you’ll still find comparable styles going for that much around the web. This versatile dress shoe features a trendy lug sole with top-stitch detailing, reminiscent of old-school Dr. Marten’s and other work boots. It can be easily dressed up or down, and I’d reckon you’d feel just as comfortable in these on a dancefloor as your would breaking out some streetwear this summer. Currently rated 4.5/5 stars. Find all of our Nordstrom Rack top picks below.

Our men’s dress shoe top picks:

For even more ways to spruce up your wardrobe, just head over to our fashion guide. We’re tracking new deals and trends every day, like this massive 50% off Citizen watch sale, or a whole slew of North Face favorites up to 70% off. And for the space fans, luxury watch maker Anicorn has just released a new batch of timepieces brought to life by the designer of NASA’s iconic 70s “worm” logo.

