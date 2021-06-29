Nordstrom Rack Flash Sale takes up to 81% off men’s dress shoes from $30

Nordstrom Rack is kicking off 4th of July savings early with a Men’s Dress Shoe Flash Sale up to 81% off. These new markdowns are the perfect way to put a little pep in your step, with deals from Steve Madden, Reaction Kenneth Cole, and more starting at $30. Our favorite today is the Madden Oglen Plain Toe Oxford in Black for $29.98. Shipping is free on orders over $89. This originally went for $65, and you’ll still find comparable styles going for that much around the web. This versatile dress shoe features a trendy lug sole with top-stitch detailing, reminiscent of old-school Dr. Marten’s and other work boots. It can be easily dressed up or down, and I’d reckon you’d feel just as comfortable in these on a dancefloor as your would breaking out some streetwear this summer. Currently rated 4.5/5 stars. Find all of our Nordstrom Rack top picks below.
Our men’s dress shoe top picks:
- Members Only Slip On Cruise Loafer $40 (Orig. $90)
- Steve Madden Cap Toe Derby $40 (Orig. $100)
- Steve Madden Leather Derby $45 (Orig. $100)
- Maison Forte Ginza Bit Loafer $67.50 (Orig. $165)
- Vintage Foundry Zodiac Derby $90 (Orig. $340)
- And many more…
