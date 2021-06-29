FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This USB microphone/podcast kit is at a new all-time low of just $25 (Save 38%)

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming Deals
38% off $25

IK Wholehouse (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its USB Condenser Microphone Kit for $24.97 shipped. Usually selling for upwards of $40, you can save up to 38% today and mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. This all-in-one podcast recording kit comes with everything you need to set up and start streaming. The 192kHz cardioid microphone brings “richer and crystal clear audios” to the table, making it perfect for podcasts, streaming, or Zoom and video calls. It comes equipped with a shock mount and adjustable arm stand which you can clamp to just about any desk or table. And a pop filter is thrown in there too, to dispel vocal pops and ticks. Over 3,100 customers have left it a solid 4.4/5 star rating. See more options below.

Not looking to invest in a whole audio rig just yet? Then this $14.50 gooseneck desk mic might be what you’re looking for. While it doesn’t come with any of the bells and whistles you’ll see above, it’s a solid choice for straightforward streaming, or adding some extra clarity while on call. Just remember to clip the on-page coupon to take full advantage of today’s savings. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 4,500 customers.

If you’re looking to break into streaming without breaking the bank, we found an incredible deal on a 1080p plug-and-play webcam just last night. Ringing up at only $6, it’s tough to beat the level of quality compared to similarly priced webcams, (if you can find any.) For even more budget-friendly ways to kickstart your gaming and streaming, be sure to hit up our best PC gaming deals guide. We update it every day with all the latest and greatest finds, so there’s bound to be something worth a peek.

More on IKEDON’s USB Microphone Kit:

This recording mic captures the details, nuances, and articulation with high sampling rate (192KHZ/24Bit), extended dynamic range and smooth frequency response of 100Hz-18kHz. It is professional microphone which offers richer and crystal clear audios for livestreams, podcast, YouTube videos, voice-over, meetings and gaming. The all steel scissor arm stand is sufficient for holding the entire set up steady and is fully adjustable with tension knobs to keep it in place. Also, the shock mount on it holds the streaming mic without slipping and isolates it from vibrating off anything like stand, desk or floor.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

About the Author

Amazon is selling this mid-back office chair for $42 sh...
JBL’s adaptive noise cancelling headphones return...
Outfit your front door with Alexa, Wyze Lock drops to a...
iClever’s surge protector turns one plug into 10 ...
Neato Robotics D6 Laser-Guided Robot Vacuum returns to ...
Logitech’s all-new G335 Gaming Headset comes in a...
Kershaw Cinder Pocket Knife + lifetime warranty hits Am...
Dash’s compact hand mixer falls to new low at Ama...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 55%

At under $6, this well-rated condenser microphone is worth every penny

$6 Learn More

Premium EPOS B20 Streaming Microphone lands with solid aluminum shell, USB-C, more

Order Now! Learn More
Review

Review: Epos B20 adds a premium mic to the gaming brand’s lineup [Video]

Learn More

ROCCAT unleashes Torch USB-C Mic with RGB, studio-grade audio, contactless mute, more

Order Now! Learn More
Review

Sennheiser MKE 400 and XS Lav review: My new go-to for run-and-gun [Video]

Learn More
Amazon low

Amazon is selling this mid-back office chair for $42 shipped (New low, Save 21%)

$42 Learn More
Up to $50 off

Amazfit GTS 2e + GTR fall to new lows from $80 in latest sale (Up to $50 off)

From $80 Learn More
$100 off

JBL’s adaptive noise cancelling headphones return to Amazon low at $100 off, more

From $100 Learn More