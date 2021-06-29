This USB microphone/podcast kit is at a new all-time low of just $25 (Save 38%)

IK Wholehouse (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its USB Condenser Microphone Kit for $24.97 shipped. Usually selling for upwards of $40, you can save up to 38% today and mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. This all-in-one podcast recording kit comes with everything you need to set up and start streaming. The 192kHz cardioid microphone brings “richer and crystal clear audios” to the table, making it perfect for podcasts, streaming, or Zoom and video calls. It comes equipped with a shock mount and adjustable arm stand which you can clamp to just about any desk or table. And a pop filter is thrown in there too, to dispel vocal pops and ticks. Over 3,100 customers have left it a solid 4.4/5 star rating. See more options below.

Not looking to invest in a whole audio rig just yet? Then this $14.50 gooseneck desk mic might be what you’re looking for. While it doesn’t come with any of the bells and whistles you’ll see above, it’s a solid choice for straightforward streaming, or adding some extra clarity while on call. Just remember to clip the on-page coupon to take full advantage of today’s savings. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 4,500 customers.

If you’re looking to break into streaming without breaking the bank, we found an incredible deal on a 1080p plug-and-play webcam just last night. Ringing up at only $6, it’s tough to beat the level of quality compared to similarly priced webcams, (if you can find any.) For even more budget-friendly ways to kickstart your gaming and streaming, be sure to hit up our best PC gaming deals guide. We update it every day with all the latest and greatest finds, so there’s bound to be something worth a peek.

More on IKEDON’s USB Microphone Kit:

This recording mic captures the details, nuances, and articulation with high sampling rate (192KHZ/24Bit), extended dynamic range and smooth frequency response of 100Hz-18kHz. It is professional microphone which offers richer and crystal clear audios for livestreams, podcast, YouTube videos, voice-over, meetings and gaming. The all steel scissor arm stand is sufficient for holding the entire set up steady and is fully adjustable with tension knobs to keep it in place. Also, the shock mount on it holds the streaming mic without slipping and isolates it from vibrating off anything like stand, desk or floor.

