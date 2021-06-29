TOMS Surprise Sale starts now! Save up to 65% off hundreds of styles from $15

The TOMS Surprise sale is live and offering up to 65% off hundreds of styles with deals starting from just $15. Prices are as marked. This sale is a great way to update your shoes and accessories with deals on sneakers, sandals, boots, sunglasses, and much more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Baja Slip-On Sneakers that are currently marked down to $20, which is $30 off the original rate. These sneakers will become a go-to in your wardrobe, especially for summer. They pair nicely with shorts, jeans, joggers, or chino pants alike and are available in several color options. This style is also lightweight and has a rigid outsole that promotes traction. Be sure to head below the jump to score additional deals from TOMS.
Our top picks for men include:
- Baja Slip-On Sneakers $20 (Orig. $50)
- Carlo Sneakers $25 (Orig. $55)
- Alpargata Rope Espadrille $20 (Orig. $55)
- Carlson Sneakers $40 (Orig. $60)
- TRVL Lite Slip-On Sneakers $40 (Orig. $80)
Our top picks for women include:
- Alpargata Slip-On Sneakers $25 (Orig. $50)
- Parker Slip-On Sneakers $30 (Orig. $60)
- Carbillo Sneakers $45 (Orig. $75)
- Monica Wedge Mules $35 (Orig. $80)
- Seacliff Sandals $35 (Orig. $75)
