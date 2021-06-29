FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TOMS Surprise Sale starts now! Save up to 65% off hundreds of styles from $15

-
FashionToms
65% off from $15

The TOMS Surprise sale is live and offering up to 65% off hundreds of styles with deals starting from just $15. Prices are as marked. This sale is a great way to update your shoes and accessories with deals on sneakers, sandals, boots, sunglasses, and much more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Baja Slip-On Sneakers that are currently marked down to $20, which is $30 off the original rate. These sneakers will become a go-to in your wardrobe, especially for summer. They pair nicely with shorts, jeans, joggers, or chino pants alike and are available in several color options. This style is also lightweight and has a rigid outsole that promotes traction. Be sure to head below the jump to score additional deals from TOMS.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Toms

About the Author

Macy’s takes 20-60% off sitewide + extra 20% off ...
Eastbay’s latest flash sale takes an extra up to ...
Nordstrom Rack’s slide and sandals event offers d...
ASICS Semi-Annual Sale gets you running with 20% off si...
Merrell takes 20% off new summer markdowns + free shipp...
Backcountry’s 4th of July Sale takes up to 50% of...
Sperry Sail into Summer Sale takes up to 50% off hundre...
Ray-Ban Sun’s Out Sale takes 30% off its best-sel...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Sperry Sail into Summer Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles: Boat shoes, sandals, more

50% off Learn More
50% off

Rockport takes up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $40: Dress shoes, sandals, more

from $40 Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom’s new markdowns offers Nike, adidas, Cole Haan, more from $15 shipped

from $15 Learn More
20-60% off

Macy’s takes 20-60% off sitewide + extra 20% off your purchase: Ralph Lauren, Levi’s, more

+ 20% off Learn More
Save now

Apple discounts 2010s summer blockbusters to $10 or less in latest sale + bundles and $1 rental

From $1 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Pokemon Let’s Go $35, Double Dragon 4 $3.50, much more

$35 Learn More
Save 36%

Save up to 36% on Lexar microSD cards: 1TB $160, 512GB $70, more from $21

From $21 Learn More
$1,000 off

Save over $1,000 on LG OLED 4K TVs today with up to $200 gift cards, free $100 earbuds, more

$1,497+ Learn More