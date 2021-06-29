Vibrelli’s highly-rated Mini Bike Pump and Glueless Puncture Kit now 40% off at $12

Vibrelli (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering its Mini Bike Pump and Glueless Puncture Repair Kit for $11.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically in the $20 range, this is about 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Perfect for ensuring you’re covered on long rides or for replacing your tires when needed, its “super-fit” clever valve locks “onto both Schrader and Presta valves, no leaks, no valve changing, or extra bike pump adaptors needed.” The bike pump itself has an extendable telescope design for those hard-to-reach jobs as well as the ability to push out 120 PSI with a handy mounting bracket to hold the whole thing in place. Alongside the 5-year warranty, the glueless puncture kit portion of the package here ensures you’re “prepared for a flat tire anywhere, anytime.” Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great add-on for your riding kit would be this highly-rated 16-in-1 Bike Bicycle Cycling Multi-Tool repair kit for $9 Prime shipped. it is an Amazon best-seller with 4+ star ratings from over 10,000 customers and features just everything you need for the most common issues on the road. It includes a socket hex wrench, slotted screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, socket extension rod, solid wrench, hex key wrench, spoke wrench, and more.

More on the Vibrelli Mini Bike Pump Kit:

“SUPER-FIT” Clever Valve – Automatically locks onto both Schrader and Presta valves, no leaks, no valve changing needed, or extra bike pump adaptors needed.

120 PSI Extendable Telescope Design: Switch from high-volume inflation to high-pressure inflation. Perfect mini bike pump for road bikes and MTBs.

Secure Mounting Bracket – Velcro strap holds the bicycle pump firmly in place, no rattles or lost pumps.

Glueless Puncture Kit Included – Be prepared for a flat tire anywhere, anytime

