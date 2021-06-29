Add Zhiyun’s WEEBILL-S Gimbal Stabilizer to your summer DSLR rig for $269 (Reg. $400+)

For the next two-days, as part of its Deal Zone, B&H is offering the Zhiyun-Tech WEEBILL-S Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer for $269 shipped. Price automatically drops in the cart. Regularly up to $439, this one is currently fetching $318 at Amazon. Today’s offer is up to $170 off the list price, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. Designed for DSLR and mirrorless rigs like the Canon 5D4+EF 24-70mm F2.8, it provides up to 14-hours of buttery smooth image stabilization for all of your action shots this summer. Alongside a “comfortable grip,” the WEEBILL-S also brings electronic focus to the shoot, mechanical zoom, and an OLED display to get at the settings and adjustable parameters including “motor strength, follow speed, smoothness, key customization,” and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 450 Amazon customers and you can get more details on what to expect in our launch coverage here. Additional details below.

If you’re in the market for a something similar that can stabilize your smartphone footage on your summer adventures, the DJI OM 4 is a great option. This handheld 3-axis gimbal stabilizer comes in at $149 on Amazon and carries stellar reviews from thousands. Otherwise, just grab the best-selling $89 model and call it a day.

Just be sure to dive into some of the latest releases in the DSLR/videography space including the new SmallRig Mini Follow Focus. You’ll also want to check out The One, Sony’s 8K camera with a 50.1MP sensor, and Blackmagic’s 2021 Pocket Cinema Camera Pro. Not to mention, Sigma’s highest-resolution camera yet with a 61MP Beyar sensor.

More on the Zhiyun-Tech WEEBILL-S:

The Zhiyun-Tech WEEBILL-S incorporates the underslung mode design of its predecessor, the WEEBILL LAB, and also has a more compact form as well as other new features. The sling mode design consists of a handle on the rear that allows for easy switching to underslung mode as well as better handling in all other modes. Other improvements include upgraded motors and stabilization algorithm. The WEEBILL-S features 300% more motor torque and 50% more responsiveness. This allows you to better balance camera/lens combos such as the Canon 5D Mark IV with a 24-70mm zoom lens.

