Amazon has Threadmill’s highly-rated herringbone blankets, more from $45 today

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Threadmill Home (95% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering 20% or more off its bed sheets and throw blankets. You can score the king-sized Threadmill Home Linen Multipurpose Herringbone Blanket from $44.99 shipped. Regularly $58 or more, today’s deal is at least 20% off the going rate and the best we can find. It is also a 2021 Amazon low. Measuring out at 106- x 92-inches, this king-sized blanket is as great as a bed spread as it is as a comfortable utility or throw blanket around the house. The “100% natural” long staple cotton yarns are woven into a herringbone pattern to provide the “ideal combination of smoothness and comfort in one.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 5,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

But if you’re just looking for something conformable you can throw on the couch and the like, check out this 60-inch soft fuzzy faux fur throw blanket at $14 Prime shipped instead. While not as large as today’s king-sized option above, it does carry solid ratings from over 1,500 Amazon customers, looks far more expensive than it is, and will look great among most home decor setups.

Browse through the rest of today’s Threadmill Home Gold Box sale right here for deals starting from $46.50 and up to 20% in savings including the brand’s highly-rated bed sheet sets.

Another great way to upgrade your sleeping quarters is with some smart lighting to set the mood. We, fortunately, have a giant roundup of smart lighting on sale right now starting from just $8. But you’ll also want to check out today’s deal on the Meross HomeKit Table Lamp with Siri control and a 30% discount.

More on the Threadmill Home Linen King Blanket:

PREMIUM SOFTNESS & TEXTURE WITH PURE COTTON HERRINGBONE BLANKET: If you love snuggling in the warmth of a cozy blanket, our soft herringbone blanket is the perfect choice for you. 100% natural long staple cotton yarns are woven together forming a herringbone design to give you the ideal combination of smoothness and comfort in one.

COZY SNUGGLES IN OUR PERFECT WEIGHT KING BLANKET: Designed to have the ideal weight, our breathable cotton blankets give you the warmth and comfort you deserve. With a generous size of 106 x 92 inches, our king size blanket can be used by both adults and children alike. Its smooth feel and plush weight make it the ideal choice to wrap yourself up when relaxing, lounging, or reading.

