Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Leo’s Fortune, thankful, Rogue Hearts, more

We are now ready to collect all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Alongside up to 44% off the all-new Nomad AirTag accessories, this morning saw some great deals hit on AirPods Pro as well as previous generation Apple Watch models, and the new Apple TV Siri Remote. But for now we are diving into the day’s best price drops on games and apps from Apple’s App Stores. Highlights include Leo’s Fortune, thankful, Rogue Hearts, Waterly, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at today’s best. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Business Inc. 3D Simulator: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hexio: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Waterly: Drink Water Reminder: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Writey – Practice Handwriting: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Jay – Tweet from your Watch: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: WALKER – Mile Distance Tracker: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Aviary: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Leo’s Fortune: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Leo’s Fortune HD: $3 (Reg. $7)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: DEEMO: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Live Sport Channels: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Camera+ 2: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Drinksly: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: D&D Lords of Waterdeep: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Shift Keyboard – Swipe & Type: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dazzy – Vintage Retro Camera: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Six Ages: Ride Like the Wind: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Anchor Alarm with Late Set: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mextures Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Leo’s Fortune:

App Store Best of 2014 and 2014 WWDC Apple Design Award winner! Leo’s Fortune is a platform adventure game where you hunt down the cunning and mysterious thief that stole your gold. Beautifully hand-crafted levels bring the story of Leo to life in this epic adventure.

