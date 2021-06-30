DiscountMags has dropped another mid-week magazine sale headlined by a Bon Appetit deal at $4 per year. Along absolutely no auto renewals, it also ships free every month with no sales tax. Currently $10 per year at Amazon where it can go for as much as $30, today’s offer is slightly below the usual weekend prices, the perfect time renew your subscription manually at a discount, and a great opportunity to score a remote gift for the foodie in your life. All of the titles in your cart at DiscountMags can be sent to different addresses with an optional gift note as well. Head below for more details.

Today’s Bon Appetit deal

Today’s Bon Appetit deal is a notable chance to have the popular foodie magazine dropped at your front door step for a full year. Today’s deal is roughly $0.40 per issue with zero strings attached. From loads of healthy recipes to try out this summer to details on in-season produce, just about anyone who enjoys cooking will get something out of this one:

Cook with confidence. From entertaining family & friends, to prepping your favorite weeknight dishes, Bon Appétit serves up the best tips & tricks from the top tastemakers.

While you’re securing today’s Bon Appetit deal, you’ll also find notable offers on Women’s Running and more starting from $5 on this landing page as well as some solid offers on Reader’s Digest and others right here.

Time is running out on the Amazon First Reads June eBook freebies and here is your June 2021 Reading List. But you’ll also want to swing by our media deal hub for other ways to stay entertained and beat the heat this summer including loads of movie deals from Microsoft, VUDU, and Apple. We also just recently detailed Amazon’s Vinyl of the Month Club.

More on Bon Appetit:

Give your cooking life the spice it needs. Find endless recipes that are quick and easy to make any day of the week. See what is cooking up in the food world – find out what’s in season and how to make the most of it. Learn new ways to put an original twist on your favorite classic dishes. Bon Appétit readers are passionate about food and the stories that follow. Get ready to adventure beyond your kitchen, and into the world of food.

