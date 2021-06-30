Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

The Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale offers up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, Brooks, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Nike Legacy91 Tech Golf Hat that’s currently marked down from $12 and originally sold for $20. This is a great way to keep your face and eyes out of the sun this summer and it was designed for comfort. The material is a performance stretch that’s quick-drying and highly-breathable. It also has a terry sweatband on the inside and you can choose from an array of fun color options as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Dick’s Sporting Goods and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

The most notable deals for men include:

For women, the Nike Tempo Dry Core Shorts are currently marked down from $18 and originally sold for $30. These shorts have a modern athletic fit and elastic waist-band for added comfort. You can choose from a wide variety of color options too. I personally own this style and they’re a nice short for running or working out.

The most notable deals for women include:

