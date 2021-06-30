FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

-
FashionDick's Sporting Goods
50% off from $12

The Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale offers up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, Brooks, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Nike Legacy91 Tech Golf Hat that’s currently marked down from $12 and originally sold for $20. This is a great way to keep your face and eyes out of the sun this summer and it was designed for comfort. The material is a performance stretch that’s quick-drying and highly-breathable. It also has a terry sweatband on the inside and you can choose from an array of fun color options as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Dick’s Sporting Goods and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

The most notable deals for men include:

For women, the Nike Tempo Dry Core Shorts are currently marked down from $18 and originally sold for $30. These shorts have a modern athletic fit and elastic waist-band for added comfort. You can choose from a wide variety of color options too. I personally own this style and they’re a nice short for running or working out.

The most notable deals for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Dick's Sporting Goods

About the Author

Joe’s New Balance 4th of July Sale gets you runni...
Nordstrom Rack Flash Sale takes up to 81% off men’...
Anicorn brings in ‘Father of NASA Design Program&...
Citizen watches up to 50% off: Military-inspired Eco-Dr...
The North Face Flash Sale at Steep and Cheap offers up ...
Amazon’s offering plush slippers from just $14 Pr...
Macy’s takes 20-60% off sitewide + extra 20% off ...
TOMS Surprise Sale starts now! Save up to 65% off hundr...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Nordstrom’s new markdowns offers Nike, adidas, Cole Haan, more from $15 shipped

from $15 Learn More

Celebrate Dad with Dick’s Sporting Goods Father’s Day Guide: Nike, YETI, more from $20

Learn More
Save $80

Person detection highlights the Nest Hello Video Doorbell at $149 (Save $80)

$149 Learn More
30% off

Save up to $150 in today’s Greenworks Gold Box: Mowers, trimmers, more from $188.50

$188.50+ Learn More
44% off

Nomad takes up to 44% off its all-new AirTags cases with buy three get one FREE sale

B3G1 FREE Learn More
Save now

Skip Series 6 and score deep discounts on prev-gen. Apple Watch models from $110 (Refurb)

From $110 Learn More

Joe’s New Balance 4th of July Sale gets you running with deals from $16 + free shipping

Learn More
Orig. $249

Enjoy Spatial Audio, ANC, and more while AirPods Pro are on sale for $129 (Orig. $249)

$129 Learn More