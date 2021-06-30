LEGO ‘Friends’ Central Perk set returns to all-time low at $48 (Save 20%), more from $12

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Ideas Friends Central Perk set for $48 shipped. Also at Walmart for the same price. Normally fetching $60, you’re looking at 20% in savings as today’s offer returns the price to match not only our previous mention, but also the all-time low. Stacking up to 1,070-pieces, this Ideas kit from LEGO assembles the iconic Central Perk coffee shop from the sitcom Friends complete with minifigure versions of the main cast. Alongside Ross, Rachel, and Chandler, there’s also brick-built versions of Monica, Joey, Phoebe, and Gunther included here to populate the detailed replica. Today’s price cut is even more enticing considering the LEGO Group just released a new 2,000-piece version of Joey and Monica’s iconic apartments, which will pair nicely with the gang’s classic hangout spot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more LEGO deals from $12.

Other notable LEGO deals:

Yesterday we saw the LEGO Group detail its upcoming promotional set that assembles a miniature adidas Originals Superstar sneaker that’ll be launching alongside the larger version on the first of next month. But then for even more enticing deals, we spotted the very first discount on the upcoming LEGO Guardians’ Ship at $135 to join our giveaway of the kit which you can enter right here.

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

Marvel Infinity Gauntlet: $69.95 | releases August 1

| releases August 1 Botanical Garden Bird of Paradise: $99.99 | releases August 1

| releases August 1 Darth Vader Meditation Chamber: $69.99 | releases August 1

| releases August 1 Adventures with Luigi Starter Course: $59.99 | releases August 1

| releases August 1 Bowser’s Airship Expansion Set: $99.99 | releases August 1

| releases August 1 Marvel Sanctuary II Endgame Battle: $39.99 | releases October 1

| releases October 1 Classic TV Series Batman Cowl $59.99 | releases October 1

More on the LEGO Ideas Friends set:

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the legendary Friends TV show, with this highly collectible LEGO Ideas 21319 Central Perk set! This wonderful LEGO recreation of the café TV studio set is packed with authentic details, making it a must-have Friends memorabilia item for fans. The iconic seating area with a couch, armchair and 2 chairs for the friends is removable for easy play.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!