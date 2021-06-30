Google’s 5G Pixel 5 falls to new low at $430 shipped (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $699)

Best Buy is offering the Verizon Google Pixel 5 128GB Android Smartphone for $429.99 shipped in Geek Squad certified refurbished condition. Originally $699, today’s discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous new-condition mention of $669 earlier this year. As Google’s latest flagship smartphone, you’ll find a 6-inch OLED display that’s clocked at 90Hz powered by a Snapdragon 765G Octa-Core processor. Around back, there’s both 12 and 16MP cameras featuring Night Sight photo capability, allowing you to capture fantastic shots at any time of day. Plus, with 128GB of internal storage, 8GB of RAM, and 5G connectivity, there’s plenty to love about Google’s latest. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands of happy customers, and you can take a closer look in our hands-on review. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

At $349, the Google Pixel 4a would be a great alternative. Given that it packs a 12MP dual pixel rear camera that offers Live HDR+, Night Sight, and more, it still has plenty of features that compare well with the higher-end Pixel 5 above. Plus, its adaptive battery lasts up to 24 hours on a single charge. You’ll notice a smaller 5.8-inch FHD+ OLED display here, though it has a similar 128GB of built-in storage when compared to today’s deal above.

In the market for a higher-end phone? Last night we found Samsung’s latest Galaxy S21/Ultra on sale up to $250 off with prices starting at $700. There are two models to choose from, both wielding 256GB of storage and 5G connectivity alongside S-Pen support. You’ll want to check out Nona’s coverage for more information on these deals.

Google Pixel 5 features:

Take advantage of 5G speeds for a more entertaining, personal, and productive mobile experience with the Pixel 5 128GB 5G Smartphone from Google. With the Pixel 5, you can download content faster, smoothly play cloud-based gaming with Stadia, and more. For example, the Pixel 5 can act as a mobile hotspot, providing a 5G internet connection to another mobile phone or laptop. When video chatting via Google Duo, conversations are more natural and you gain the ability to share your screen so everyone can enjoy the same videos and websites.

