PowerA’s MOGA XP5-X Plus Android Controller falls to new low at $25 for on-the-go gaming

-
Reg. $40+ $25

Samsung’s official eBay storefront is offering the PowerA MOGA XP5-X Plus Android Gaming Controller for $25 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $69, though you’ll find that it goes for around $40 at Amazon. If you’re intrigued by on-the-go gaming, then this should be a staple of your phone’s workflow. It connects to your Android device or desktop which makes it easy to use. Offering “precise” controller inputs for your favorite games where touch just isn’t optimal. There’s even an integrated power bank so you can charge your phone mid-game. Plus, there are two mappable buttons that you can customize so you can easily gain a competitive advantage in certain titles. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Now, if you already have a controller that you love using, opt instead for the PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip. Designed to work with Xbox One Wireless Controllers, this $15 clip attaches with ease and allows you to simply mount your phone within view at all times. Keep in mind that spending $10 more on the deal above will get you both a controller and the clip.

Don’t forget about the Backbone One iPhone Controller with 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate at $100 that we found earlier today. The PowerA model above is only compatible with Android, so you won’t be able to use it on iPhone. But, given that this bundle has $145 in value overall, it’s well worth taking a look at.

More on the PowerA MOGA XP5-X Plus Controller:

  • Control your compatible Xbox games from the cloud on mobile
  • Play Controller enabled games on Android and PC
  • Enjoy the precision of controller inputs for mobile gameplay vs. touchscreen
  • Charge your phone while you play or between sessions with integrated power bank
  • Gain a competitive advantage with 2 mappable advanced gaming Buttons

