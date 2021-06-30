Sony XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones with Google Assistant now $190 (Reg. up to $350)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones with Google Assistant for $189.99 shipped. Also matched direct. Regularly up to $350 at Best Buy, today’s deal is as much as $160 in savings and the lowest we can find. For comparison’s sake, a renewed set sells for $183 at Amazon while the new models are starting from around $239. Alongside the 40mm drivers with liquid crystal polymer diaphragms, you’re looking at 30 hours of battery life, “soft, pressure-relieving” ear pads, and a “Quick Attention” mode so you can just place your hand over the ear pad to turn the audio down. From there, you’ll find Sony’s HD noise-canceling QN1 processor and “Adaptive Sound Control” tech for customized noise cancellation based on your surroundings. Add in Google Assistant voice commands along with the up to $160 in savings and you’re looking at one headphone deal worth considering. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 20,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

The Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones are a solid alternative to today’s lead deal that come in at about $110 less. They carry solid ratings from thousands and increase the battery life to 40 hours while still providing customized noise cancellation of their own. It’s hard to imagine them sounding quite as good, but most folks would have to compare them directly side-by-side to even notice a difference.

Alongside ongoing deal on Apple’s AirPods Max, we are also stil tracking price drops on Beats Solo Pro, these Anker Soundcore A1 True Wireless Earbuds, and the brand’s A2 Multimode Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds. Just remember to check out today’s AirPods Pro price drop and our hands-on review of this $7 under-desk headphone hanger from 6amLifestyle.

More on the Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones:

Take your playlist with you by using these noise-cancelling Sony headphones. Their 40mm drivers with liquid crystal polymer diaphragms fill your ears with booming audio to immerse you in songs, and they’re ergonomically designed to provide comfort during extended listening sessions. These Sony headphones have a proprietary noise-cancelling processor, so you can immerse yourself in the music.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

