FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This headphone stand is matte black + has one-piece steel construction at just $12

-
HeadphonesB&HAuray
Reg. $20 $12

Today only, as part of its Mega DealZone, B&H is offering the Auray Desktop Headphone Stand for $11.99 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $20 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find the slim design is made from a one-piece steel construction. The weighted base also ensures that it won’t topple when holding larger headphones. There’s even soft neoprene padding on the arm and base to keep things protected, and the top has an upturned lip so headphones don’t slide off. The matte black finish is sure to blend in with your desk’s decor. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Of course, you could save some cash and opt for this desk-based headphone stand for $9.50 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. Sure, it’s not made of one-piece steel and it doesn’t have a matte black finish, but it’s more budget-focused and saves you $2.50 over today’s lead deal, so that’s worth considering.

Not sure what type of headphone hanger or stand to use? Well, we have a few reviews for you to take a look at. First up, Justin just recently went hands-on with the 6amLifestyle under-desk hanger to see if it’s worth $7. Jordan has also lined up a few of the best desktop options for you to browse.

More on the Auray Desktop Headphone Stand:

  • Ideal for Standard and Large Headphones
  • Slim, Unobtrusive Design
  • Sturdy One-Piece Steel Construction; Stable, Weighted Base
  • Soft Neoprene Padding on Arm and Base; Upturned Lip for Enhanced Stability
  • Matte Black Finish; No Assembly Required

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

B&H

Auray

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Sony XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones with Google Assist...
Person detection highlights the Nest Hello Video Doorbe...
Enjoy Spatial Audio, ANC, and more while AirPods Pro ar...
Amazfit GTS 2e + GTR fall to new lows from $80 in lates...
JBL’s adaptive noise cancelling headphones return...
Microsoft Surface Earbuds are down to the second-best p...
Smartphone Accessories: JOBY GripTight POV $10 (Save 50...
Add Zhiyun’s WEEBILL-S Gimbal Stabilizer to your ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $300

Beats Solo Pro Noise Cancelling Headphones in black now $149 shipped (Reg. $300)

$149 Learn More
Review

Tested: Is this $7 under-desk headphone hanger from 6amLifestyle worth the savings?

Learn More
37% off

Up to 37% off Vari home office gear: Electric standing desk $95+ off, mats, more from $50

$50+ Learn More

Get started with Apple Music Hi-Fi listening, these headphones + DACs start at $100

Learn More
Reg. $350

Sony XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones with Google Assistant now $190 (Reg. up to $350)

$190 Learn More

LG announces official pricing and US availability for its new QNED MiniLED 4K and 8K TVs

Learn More
25% off

A solar panel comes with Reolink’s Argus 2 Outdoor Security Camera at $86 (Reg. $115)

$86 Learn More
Save $72

Allergies-B-Gone: Honeywell’s large room HEPA Air Purifier is down to $218 shipped (Save $72)

$218 Learn More