This headphone stand is matte black + has one-piece steel construction at just $12

Today only, as part of its Mega DealZone, B&H is offering the Auray Desktop Headphone Stand for $11.99 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $20 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find the slim design is made from a one-piece steel construction. The weighted base also ensures that it won’t topple when holding larger headphones. There’s even soft neoprene padding on the arm and base to keep things protected, and the top has an upturned lip so headphones don’t slide off. The matte black finish is sure to blend in with your desk’s decor. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Of course, you could save some cash and opt for this desk-based headphone stand for $9.50 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. Sure, it’s not made of one-piece steel and it doesn’t have a matte black finish, but it’s more budget-focused and saves you $2.50 over today’s lead deal, so that’s worth considering.

Not sure what type of headphone hanger or stand to use? Well, we have a few reviews for you to take a look at. First up, Justin just recently went hands-on with the 6amLifestyle under-desk hanger to see if it’s worth $7. Jordan has also lined up a few of the best desktop options for you to browse.

More on the Auray Desktop Headphone Stand:

Ideal for Standard and Large Headphones

Slim, Unobtrusive Design

Sturdy One-Piece Steel Construction; Stable, Weighted Base

Soft Neoprene Padding on Arm and Base; Upturned Lip for Enhanced Stability

Matte Black Finish; No Assembly Required

