Amazon content creator Gold Box from $14.50: Ring lights, green screens, smart lighting, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, iphotoxx (94% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is now offering up to 64% off Neweer ring light kits, green screens, and more content creation gear. You can score the 10-inch Neewer Selfie Ring Light bundle for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $31, this is a 23% price drop and the best we can find. This bundle is a great way to kick off your new TikTok or YouTube channel and includes the LED ring light itself, a connection rod, the stand base, and the gooseneck phone holder. The 120 built-in LEDs can produce three colors (cool white, warm white, and natural white) with 10 brightness settings, alongside 120-degrees of tilt, to have you looking your best at all times on camera. From there the USB-charging stand carries a clamp that supports most smartphone between 2.3- and 3.5-inches wide. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. More deals and details below.

While Neweer is a budget-friendly brand we have some experience with, there are more affordable options out there. This WONEW 10-inch ring light kit comes in at just $12 Prime shipped right now when you clip the on-page coupon. While we don’t have any notable hands-on time with this one, it does carry stellar ratings from over 8,000 Amazon customers.

But just make sure you browse through the rest of today’s Neweer Gold Box sale as just about all of the accessories you need for your at-home video content creation/production studio is on sale. The deals start from $14.50 and include everything from green screen kits to microphones and tripods and more pricey smart lighting rigs with iPhone control, among others.

High-Quality LEDs: Equipped with 120 energy-efficient LEDs, this tabletop ring light can provide bright and flicker-free lighting with low power consumption, a perfect lighting solution for Zoom meetings, online teaching, makeup tutorials, YouTube/TikTok video shooting, vlogging, live streaming, product/macro photography, etc

3 Colors & 10 Brightness Adjustment: Use the inline controller to switch between 3 light colors (cool white, warm white, and natural white) and 10 brightness levels to cover various photography, video recording or social media needs. Highlight your beauty via this perfect dimmable lighting. It can also be used for selfie lighting, desk reading lighting and more

