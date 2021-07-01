ASUS unbeatable 360Hz ROG Swift 24-inch gaming monitor sees first discount at $71 off

Amazon is offering ASUS’ 24-inch ROG Swift 360Hz Gaming Monitor for $629 shipped. Also matched at B&H. This $71 cut marks the very first discount we’ve tracked, and a new all-time low. Spreading its wings as the “World’s First 360Hz” standalone monitor, these unbelievably fast refresh rates are complemented by 1ms gray-to-gray response time and NVIDIA G-SYNC for even lower screen latency. The 24.5-inch IPS display delivers 1080p resolution with HDR10 for lifelike blacks and vibrant colors. On the back, you’ll find twin USB 3.0, a single HDMI 2.0, and DisplayPort outputs. And for marathon players, ASUS has included some low blue light and eye care features, alongside an ergonomic stand that’s adjustable up to 90-degrees. Currently rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,100 gamers. Head below for more.

If $629 is a bit steep of an investment, you can cut that price by more than half opting for LG’s 27-inch UltraGear 240Hz monitor for $297. It comes backed by a 1080p IPS display with a 99% sRGB color gamut and HDR10 compatibility. And while you will be dialing the refresh rate back a bit, you can still enjoy lightning-quick play at 240Hz with a 1ms response time and NIVIDIA G-SYNC. All in all, if you can get away without the very fastest refresh rates on the market, this monitor makes a strong centerpiece to near any set up. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 7,000 customers.

Looking for more? Our best PC gaming deals guide is updating around the clock with fresh gear at the lowest prices we can find. Just today, we’ve tracked a $30 cut to HyperX’s popular Cloud Alpha S headset, and a gorgeous 3-foot RGB mouse pad for just $14. Although if you’re looking for the latest and greatest, Lenovo’s all-new Legion 5 15-inch gaming laptop brings 4.2GHz processing speeds, a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU, and 165Hz screen refresh rates to the table. And right now, it’s at a new all-time low at $150 off.

More on ASUS ROG Swift gaming monitor:

24.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) Fast IPS panel and the world’s first 360Hz gaming monitor

ASUS Fast IPS technology enables a 1 ms response time (GTG) for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates.

NVIDIA G-SYNC processor provides smooth, tear-free gaming at refresh rates up to 360Hz

An intelligent cooling system featuring a custom heatsink to provide more surface area for heat exchange, ensuring efficient cooling during marathon gaming sessions

HDR10 compatible to enhance bright and dark areas, delivering a lifelike gaming experience

