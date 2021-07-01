It’s now time for all of Thursday’s most notable price drops on Mac and iOS games courtesy of Apple’s App Stores. This morning saw some new all-time lows hit the Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular models with up to $100 in savings, not to mention everything else in our Apple deal hub, but for now it’s all about the apps. Today’s collection is headlined by titles like Homo Machina, Pocket Rogues, Mars Power Industries, Packing Pro, and more. Hit the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: b-hyve pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: BOINC Statistics: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Homo Machina: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket Rogues: Ultimate: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Le Havre (The Harbor): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Raiders of the North Sea: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: BeatHawk $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Controlax Pro:Computer Control: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Root Board Game: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tunable – Music Practice Tools: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Packing Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Speedio: Internet Speed Test: FREE (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Business Inc. 3D Simulator: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hexio: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Waterly: Drink Water Reminder: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Writey – Practice Handwriting: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Jay – Tweet from your Watch: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: WALKER – Mile Distance Tracker: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Aviary: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Leo’s Fortune: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Leo’s Fortune HD: $3 (Reg. $7)

More on Homo Machina:

Homo Machina is a puzzle game inspired by the work of avant-garde scientist Fritz Kahn. Set off on a crazy journey to solve the surreal puzzles of Homo Machina and learn about the internal working of the human body, represented as a gigantic 1920s factory.

