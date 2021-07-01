FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Homo Machina, Pocket Rogues, Packing Pro, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It’s now time for all of Thursday’s most notable price drops on Mac and iOS games courtesy of Apple’s App Stores. This morning saw some new all-time lows hit the Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular models with up to $100 in savings, not to mention everything else in our Apple deal hub, but for now it’s all about the apps. Today’s collection is headlined by titles like Homo Machina, Pocket Rogues, Mars Power Industries, Packing Pro, and more. Hit the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: b-hyve pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: BOINC Statistics: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Homo Machina: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket Rogues: Ultimate: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Le Havre (The Harbor): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Raiders of the North Sea: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: BeatHawk $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Controlax Pro:Computer Control: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Root Board Game: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tunable – Music Practice Tools: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Packing Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Speedio: Internet Speed Test: FREE (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 2 + 3 $32, Outer Worlds $20, Daemon X Machina $45, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Business Inc. 3D Simulator: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hexio: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Waterly: Drink Water Reminder: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Writey – Practice Handwriting: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Jay – Tweet from your Watch: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: WALKER – Mile Distance Tracker: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Aviary: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Leo’s Fortune: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Leo’s Fortune HD: $3 (Reg. $7)

More on Homo Machina:

Homo Machina is a puzzle game inspired by the work of avant-garde scientist Fritz Kahn. Set off on a crazy journey to solve the surreal puzzles of Homo Machina and learn about the internal working of the human body, represented as a gigantic 1920s factory.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 2 + 3 $32,...
Best Android app deals of the day: Rogue Hearts, Leo...
July PlayStation Plus FREE games unveiled: COD Black Op...
Easily manage your iPhone and iPad data on Mac/PC with ...
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC hits new low ...
It looks like Sony just purchased Bluepoint Games to fu...
NEOGEO Mini Pro Console Player Pack bundles are down at...
Score the Nintendo Game & Watch Mario Edition coll...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Apple Knight Pro, Earth Atlantis, SkySafari Pro, and more

FREE+ Learn More
From $21

Caudabe 4th of July iPhone 12 case sale now live at 15% off with deals from $21

Now Live Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: July 1, 2021 – Save on Apple White Magic Keyboard, iPhone 12 mini, more

Listen now

LEGO debuts upcoming 1,600-piece Pickup Truck with retro design and authentic details

Pre-order now Learn More
50% off

Sperry’s 4th of July Sale is live with up to 50% off sitewide + extra 20% off your purchase

+ 20% off Learn More
Reg. $210+

Ninja’s family-ready 8-qt. Foodi XL Multi-Cooker Air Fryer now just $150 at Amazon (Reg. $210+)

$150 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 65W USB-C PD GaN Charger $28 (44% off), more

From $7 Learn More
2021 low

Grab Google’s Pixel 4 128GB smartphone while it’s on sale for $430

$430 Learn More