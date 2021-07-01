Cole Haan’s 4th of July Sale offers up to 50% off + extra 20% off select styles from $25

The Cole Haan 4th of July Event takes up to 50% off sale and an extra 20% off select styles with promo code USA20 at checkout. Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Somerset Link Bit Loafers for men that are currently marked down to $110, which is $50 off the original rate. These loafers will easily elevate any look and you can choose from two color options. The slip-on design makes them a breeze to head out the door and they’re cushioned to promote comfort. The metal clip on the front also adds a luxurious touch and these loafers are rated 4.3/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan and you will want to check out the GAP Great Sale here.

