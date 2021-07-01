FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Cole Haan’s 4th of July Sale offers up to 50% off + extra 20% off select styles from $25

-
FashionCole Haan
50% off from $25

The Cole Haan 4th of July Event takes up to 50% off sale and an extra 20% off select styles with promo code USA20 at checkout. Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Somerset Link Bit Loafers for men that are currently marked down to $110, which is $50 off the original rate. These loafers will easily elevate any look and you can choose from two color options. The slip-on design makes them a breeze to head out the door and they’re cushioned to promote comfort. The metal clip on the front also adds a luxurious touch and these loafers are rated 4.3/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan and you will want to check out the GAP Great Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Cole Haan

About the Author

GAP’s Great Sale cuts extra 40% off clearance wit...
Under Armour’s Stars and Stripes collection has f...
Marmot’s Epic Deals Event takes 25% off hiking ba...
Brooks Summer Sale offers up to 50% off running shoes, ...
Reebok cuts extra 30% off sitewide during its 4th of Ju...
Joe’s New Balance 4th of July Sale gets you runni...
Nordstrom Rack Flash Sale takes up to 81% off men’...
Anicorn brings in ‘Father of NASA Design Program&...
Show More Comments

Related

81% off

Nordstrom Rack Flash Sale takes up to 81% off men’s dress shoes from $30

From $30 Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom’s new markdowns offers Nike, adidas, Cole Haan, more from $15 shipped

from $15 Learn More
50% off

Rockport takes up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $40: Dress shoes, sandals, more

from $40 Learn More
Save now

Sperry Sail into Summer Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles: Boat shoes, sandals, more

50% off Learn More
$949 value

iPhone 12 mini drops to $480 pre-paid with a bundled $200 Mastercard, more

$480 Learn More

Check out all of LEGO’s new July 2021 sets: adidas Superstar shoe, Ideas Typewriter, more

New kits Learn More
Orig. $100+

Secure a $90+ Ninja Pro summer drink-ready blender from $55 Prime shipped today (Refurb)

From $55 Learn More
40% off

GAP’s Great Sale cuts extra 40% off clearance with deals from $7: Shorts, t-shirts, more

from $7 Learn More