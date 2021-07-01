You might as well grab this Dash Electric Hand Mixer now that it’s $10 Prime shipped (50% off)

Amazon is now offering the Dash Smart Store Compact Electric Hand Mixer for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, with most colors still fetching as much, today’s offers is a solid 50% price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. A notable low cost option for casual bakers, this electric mixer is great for “egg whites, cake batter, cookie dough, whip cream and more.” It boasts three preset speed settings to support the 150-watts of power as well as some handy side-mounted storage compartments for the beaters to keep things nice and tidy in between uses. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

You’ll find some no-name options on Amazon for slightly less, but at just $10 and with solid ratings, it really doesn’t get much less expensive. One option that might be worth a look though is this Brentwood Electric Hand Mixer at $8.50 Prime shipped. The reviews aren’t nearly as good and I, for one, would opt for the Dash model, but it will be worth consideration for some.

Then go score this 9-piece charcuterie platter set for your summer cookouts before you dive into he rest of today’s best home goods deals. There, you’ll find notable price drops on Gotham’s 20-piece steel cookware/bakeware set, this Ninja family-ready Foodi XL Multi-Cooker Air Fryer, and the brand’s summer drink-ready blenders, just to name a few.

More on the Dash Smart Store Compact Electric Hand Mixer:

3 SPEED: Low, medium, or high speed controls let you quickly mix, blend, or whip egg whites, cake batter, cookie dough, whip cream and more At the touch of a button

ENHANCED STORAGE: No more lost beaters or flimsy front clip plates – seamlessly eject the beaters and pop them, freshly cleaned, right back into the beater storage clip on the side of the appliance, making for optimum storage

COMPACT + PORTABLE: Weighing just over 2 lbs, This is a must-have for that first apartment, smaller kitchen, college dorm life, or camper/RV traveling

PERFECT GIFT: the perfect wedding or new home gift Its small size takes up little cabinet or counter space, and its sleek design and trendy color options will match any kitchen décor (add to your registry now! )

