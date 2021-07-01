FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This modern leather lamp wields a USB charging port at $19 Prime shipped (Save 44%)

-
AmazonHome Goods
44% off $19

Amazon is offering the Elegant Designs Modern Leather USB Lamp for $19.03 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. This unique lamp shakes things with a base that’s wrapped in leather. A built-in USB port paves the way for easily topping off a smartphone and other devices. Once assembled it measures 10 by 6 by 21 inches and this unit is bundled with a white fabric shade. A neutral-colored gray base allows this unit to blend well in most surroundings. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’d prefer something even more minimalistic and modern, consider MoKo Dimmable LED Desk Lamp at $17. Going this route will reduce spending and still leave you with a nice interior lighting solution. It features several brightness settings, each of which can be tweaked using the touch sensitive panel along its base. It’ll remember your preferred settings between uses, ensuring brightness will be exactly the way you left it last time around.

Keep the ball rolling when perusing our home goods guide. Some of the latest additions include this Dash Electric Hand Mixer at $10, the best-selling DEWALT 168-piece Mechanics Tool/Socket Set for $126, and Gotham’s 20-piece steel cookware/bakeware set at $153.50. You can also grab Ninja’s family-ready Foodi XL Multi-Cooker Air Fryer for $150.

Elegant Designs Modern Leather USB Lamp features:

  • Leather wrapped base with USB port
  • White fabric shade
  • Assembled dimensions: L: 10″ x W: 6″ x H: 21″
  • Uses 1 x 60W Type A medium base bulb (not included)
  • Lamp must be plugged in for USB port to function

