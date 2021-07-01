FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adventure awaits with Garmin’s vívofit jr kids all-day activity tracker at low of $40 (Save 42%)

Amazon is offering the Garmin vívofit jr Kids Activity Tracker for $39.99 shipped. That’s down form the usual $70 to match the all-time low price. Designed to gamify your child’s day-to-day, it can track steps, monitor activity, and even keep tabs on their chores and other responsibilities. The band itself features an imaginative always-on display with 5ATM water resistance and a 1-year battery life – absolutely no recharging is required. You can monitor your child’s progress and daily adventures through the free companion app, as well as assign tasks or chores and give virtual rewards. Plus, it comes in a variety of colorful bands from ‘broken lava‘ to ‘real flower‘ and more. Over 5,400 parents have left it a solid 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more options.

As mentioned above, there are a wide array of customizable bands available for your child’s activity tracker, but our favorite is this Mosstek 3-pack starting at only $10. These bands carry some of the highest ratings we could find, and each set comes with three uniquely colorful options and a variety of sizes to boot. That way, you can give your children a myriad of ways to express themselves, match to their outfits, or even add a bit of polish for formal events. Currently rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,000 customers.

Of course, we can’t forget about mom and dad either. Luckily, we’re tracking a great deal on Garmin’s Forerunner 935 GPS fitness tracker at $230 off. Packed with multiple GPS-enabled sport modes, advanced running metrics, and some built-in tools for exploring the great outdoors, this fitness tracker is meant to outshine and outlast the competition. It’s currently at an all-time low of $270, but if you’d rather stick with something a more affordable, there are plenty of deals to explore in out fitness tracker guide.

  • 1 year battery life no recharging needed. Physical dimensions circumference 5.4 inch.
  • 24/7 wearability swim friendly with 5 ATM water resistance. Case material: Polymer, strap material: Silicone
  • Kid tough easy to put on, the 1 size fits most, non-staining, 1 piece band stretches over your child’s hand and fits comfortably. Battery: One replaceable CR1632 coin cell

