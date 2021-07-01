FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score the Justice League ‘Snyder Cut’ in 4K at first discount of 38% off, more from $10

-
AmazonMedia4K
Save 38% From $10

Amazon is offering Zack Snyder’s Justice League in Blu-ray 4K for $30.99 shipped. This marks the first discount we’ve tracked, slashing 38% from the usual fare and marking a new all-time low. This deal is reserved for pre-order, as the actual 4K version won’t start shipment until September 7 of this year. This much-awaited “Snyder cut” of the film is finally seeing release on both DVD and Blu-ray nearly four years after the film’s initial debut. This culmination of the new DC cinematic universe follows Batman and Wonder Woman’s quest to bring together the world’s strongest metahumans to face an impending doom. Currently rated 4.4/5 stars, and you can find even more Blu-ray and 4K movie deals below the jump.

More Blu-ray/4K deals:

Head over to our roundup of Amazon First Reads eBook freebies for even more ways to unwind this summer. You’ll find some great titles in a wide variety of genres, and for Kindle or Amazon eBook readers, every single one of them is absolutely FREE.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

4K

About the Author

Never miss a beat with HyperX’s Cloud Alpha S Gam...
This modern leather lamp wields a USB charging port at ...
Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced for Mac falls to new 2021...
This RGB extended gaming mouse pad spans nearly 3 feet,...
You might as well grab this Dash Electric Hand Mixer no...
Amazon First Reads July eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
DEWALT’s best-selling 168-piece Mechanics Tool/So...
New 300-page collectible PAC-MAN hardcover book pre-ord...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Blu-ray + 4K from $14: Tenet, Spider-Man, A Quiet Place Part II, Wizard of Oz, more

From $14 Learn More
$1,000 off

Save over $1,000 on LG OLED 4K TVs today with up to $200 gift cards, free $100 earbuds, more

$1,497+ Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Mac mini $99 off, Apple Watch Series 6 from $329, Home Depot Memorial Day sale, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: All-new Apple TV 4K from $139, M1 Mac mini $99 off, RYOBI 3-tool combo $99, more

Learn More
Save $30

Never miss a beat with HyperX’s Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset down to $100 ($30 off)

$100 Learn More
Save 36%

Ring’s Solar outdoor Pathlights illuminate your lawn from $49 (New lows)

From $49 Learn More
44% off

This modern leather lamp wields a USB charging port at $19 Prime shipped (Save 44%)

$19 Learn More
23% off

RYOBI’s 18V brad nailer is a DIY must-have at $99 shipped

$99 Learn More