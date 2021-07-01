Commerical-grade Seville 3-Tier Utility Cart falls to new low of $26.50 (Save 33%)

Amazon is offering the Seville 3-Tier Commerical-Grade Utility Cart for $26.73 shipped. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This 3-tier cart is comprised of heavy-duty steel and is easy to move around thanks to 2-inch caster wheels along the bottom which make it a breeze to move on carpet, hardwood floors, and more. It’s a great way to move art, crafts, tools, and the list goes on. This offering is painted a stylish green color and will look great in just about any space. Measurements span 17 by 14 by 30 inches and the cart weighs in at just 8 pounds. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If a skinnier solution won’t bother you, consider SONGMICS’ 4-Tier Slide Out Storage Cart at $22 instead. You’ll spend a few dollars less and end up getting one extra additional shelf. That being said, the overall storage space is probably a bit less. Well over 1,100 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.4/5 star rating.

This deal joins our ever-growing list of home good markdowns. Some recent highlights that may also be up your alley include this Canadian cedar raised bed at $100, a modern leather lamp with USB for $19, and even DEWALT’s best-selling 168-piece Mechanics Tool/Socket Set for $126. And if you need a way to tidy up your desk, this solid aluminum stand has three slots for a MacBook, iPad, and iPhone at $25.

Seville 3-Tier Commerical-Grade Utility Cart features:

Three large storage bins with mesh bottoms help you save space and transport supplies, food, books, plants and more! It’s the perfect multipurpose utility cart for your home, shop or office.

It’s perfect as a kitchen, laundry or bar cart. The cart is lightweight and easy to move when empty and roll when loaded. Use it at the office as a multifunctional cart for printers, folders and other supplies.

The heavy-duty steel frame is designed to last and support a maximum weight capacity of 19.8 lbs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!