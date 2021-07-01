FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sperry's 4th of July Sale is live with up to 50% off sitewide + extra 20% off your purchase

Sperry kicks off the 4th of July weekend with up to 50% off sitewide as well as an extra 20% off your purchase when you apply promo code SUMMER20 at checkout. Update your summer look with deals on boat shoes, sneakers, sandals, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. For men, the Bahama II Chambray Sneakers are currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $60. These shoes are very versatile to match with almost any bottom and features a slip-on design, which makes heading out the door a breeze. Plus, the 360-degree lacing system adds support. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, the Joe’s New Balance 4th of July Sale is live and offering up to 60% off sitewide.

