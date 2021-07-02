FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

DiscountMags 4th of July sale now live from $4.50: Nat Geo, Men’s Health, GQ, much more

The DiscountMags holiday sale is filled with notable 4th of July magazine deals, and everything is now live. A perfect chance to refresh your subscriptions at a discount, score some easy gifts for colleagues, or jump in for the first time at nowhere near full price. Women’s Health, Men’s Health, GQ, National Geographic, and many more are now at the lowest prices we can find in this weekend’s 4th of July magazine sale. Head below for all of the details. 

DiscountMags 4th of July magazine sale

One standout in the 4th of July sale is National Geographic magazine at $18.67 per year with no shipping fees, sales tax, or auto-renewals. Regularly as much as $39 at Amazon where it is now on sale for $24 per year, today’s offer is the lowest we can find and about $0.50 below the deal price we see from time-to-time. Covering everything from culture, nature, and geography, to ecology, science and technology, National Geographic “chronicles exploration and adventure, as well as changes that impact life on Earth.” Additional details below.

Just make sure you visit the DiscountMags 4th of July sale landing page where you’ll find a massive selection of discounted titles at the best prices we can find. The only real caveat here is Bon Appetit magazine, which can be had for about $0.50 per year less in our ongoing mid-week sale mention. 

With a new month we are also seeing fresh batch of Amazon First Reads July eBook freebies you can get all of the details on right here. That now sits alongside out July 2021 summer reading list featuring romance novels, airplane thrillers, and more. But if it’s the movies you’re after, hit up our media deal hub and Apple’s $5 holiday weekend  sale with Independence Day, National Treasure, and many others. 

More on National Geographic:

National Geographic, the flagship magazine of the National Geographic Society, chronicles exploration and adventure, as well as changes that impact life on Earth. Editorial coverage encompasses people and places of the world, with an emphasis on human involvement in a changing universe. Major topics include culture, nature, geography, ecology, science and technology.

