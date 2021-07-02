Apple’s $5 holiday weekend movie sale has Independence Day, National Treasure, more

We’re heading into the holiday weekend and Apple is delivering its latest $5 movie sale, discounting a selection of films for the 4th of July. Throughout the collection of deals you’ll find everything from classics like Independence Day and Good Morning, Vietnam to fan-favorites of National Treasure, Black Hawk Down, and more. Not to mention, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.
Apple delivers $5 flicks for Independence Day
The holiday weekend is here and Apple’s latest collection of discounted flicks gives you some notable price cuts to take movie night up a notch while celebrating the 4th of July. Everything in the sale is centered around patriotic titles and down to just $5. You’d typically pay $10 to $15 for all of the flicks, with today’s offers either matching or marking new all-time lows. Here are all of our top picks.
- Independence Day
- National Treasure
- Hidden Figures
- Good Morning, Vietnam
- Field of Dreams
- The Patriot
- Black Hawk Down
- Zero Dark Thirty
- Air Force One
- National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets
- Live Free or Die Hard
- Independence Day: Resurgence
- Patton
- Vice
And then don't forget that you can still expand your collection by checking out the 2010s movie summer blockbuster sale from earlier in the week, alongside Apple's $1 rental of the week.
