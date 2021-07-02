FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s $5 holiday weekend movie sale has Independence Day, National Treasure, more

We’re heading into the holiday weekend and Apple is delivering its latest $5 movie sale, discounting a selection of films for the 4th of July. Throughout the collection of deals you’ll find everything from classics like Independence Day and Good Morning, Vietnam to fan-favorites of National Treasure, Black Hawk Down, and more. Not to mention, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple delivers $5 flicks for Independence Day

The holiday weekend is here and Apple’s latest collection of discounted flicks gives you some notable price cuts to take movie night up a notch while celebrating the 4th of July. Everything in the sale is centered around patriotic titles and down to just $5. You’d typically pay $10 to $15 for all of the flicks, with today’s offers either matching or marking new all-time lows. Here are all of our top picks.

And then don’t forget that you can still expand your collection by checking out the 2010s movie summer blockbuster sale from earlier in the week, alongside Apple’s $1 rental of the week. Whether you plan on seeing F9 in theaters this weekend and want to rewatch all of the Fast and Furious flicks, or just want to add a classic to your collection, you’ll want to shop all of the discounts here before checking everything else in our media guide.

