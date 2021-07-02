FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: LIMBO, A Street Cat’s Tale, Earth 3D World Atlas, more

-
It’s time to head into the holiday weekend with all of today’s best Android game and app deals. Alongside the offers in our Android hub, just about all of the major 4th of July sale events are now live and waiting. But for now it’s on to this afternoon’s best price drops on games and apps courtesy of Google Play including LIMBO, Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf Complete, A Street Cat’s Tale, Earth 3D – World Atlas, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at everything. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Alongside ongoing deals on Google’s Pixel 4 128GB smartphone, we are now tracking deep deals on these OnePlus 9/Pro bundles as well as even deeper price drops on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G smartphones. Just make sure you check out some of the major July 4th sales including Best Buy’s wide-ranging event, up to $600 off at Dell, this Home Depot sale, and much more right here. Anker has now launched its own Independence Day sale at Amazon and here are all of today’s best smartphone accessory deals

Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $20, FIFA 21, Madden, NBA 2K21 from $5, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on LIMBO:

Limbo is an award-winning indie adventure, critically acclaimed for its captivating puzzle design and immersive sound and visuals. Its dark, misty spaces and haunting narrative will stay with you forever.

