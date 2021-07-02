FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $20, FIFA 21, Madden, NBA 2K21 from $5, more

-
Reg. $30+ $20

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Watch Dogs Legion on PS4, PS5, and Xbox for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one is also now available for $19.79 via PSN if you prefer the digital copy as well. Regularly between $30 and as much as $60, this is within a few bucks of the all-time low and is the current best price around. After just getting peak at the Watch Dogs: Legion: Bloodline DLC in Ubisoft’s E3 2021 presentation, now’s your chance to score the main game at one of the best prices we have tracked. It takes players to an open-world version of London that has been taken over by a mysterious hacker group. You must assemble a squad of your own, recruiting just about any NPC you come across in the game world, to fight back. But there are plenty more notable game deals below including FIFA 21, Madden NFL 21, NBA 2K21, Resident Evil Village, Super Mario Odyssey, Cuphead, Red Dead Redemption 2, Mario Golf: Super Rush, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches soon with new story chapter, but it’s going to cost you

Looks like Sony just purchased Bluepoint Games to fuel your Metal Gear Solid remake dreams

Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic Gameplay features, more

Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more

Battlefield 2042: dynamic events, 128-player matches, more available October 22

Arcade1Up now set to re-release the classic Simpsons arcade cabinet next month

