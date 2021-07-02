Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $20, FIFA 21, Madden, NBA 2K21 from $5, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Watch Dogs Legion on PS4, PS5, and Xbox for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one is also now available for $19.79 via PSN if you prefer the digital copy as well. Regularly between $30 and as much as $60, this is within a few bucks of the all-time low and is the current best price around. After just getting peak at the Watch Dogs: Legion: Bloodline DLC in Ubisoft’s E3 2021 presentation, now’s your chance to score the main game at one of the best prices we have tracked. It takes players to an open-world version of London that has been taken over by a mysterious hacker group. You must assemble a squad of your own, recruiting just about any NPC you come across in the game world, to fight back. But there are plenty more notable game deals below including FIFA 21, Madden NFL 21, NBA 2K21, Resident Evil Village, Super Mario Odyssey, Cuphead, Red Dead Redemption 2, Mario Golf: Super Rush, and much more.
- July’s PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Score 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $30 (Reg. $45)
- Steam Summer Sale is finally here with deals from $0.50
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
- 9to5Toys Best of E3 2021: Zelda, Elden Ring, Guardians, more
- Nintendo’s Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda
- Battlefield 2042 now unveiled: trailer, dynamic events, more
- June’s PlayStation Plus FREE games
- FIFA 21 $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Or $9 on Xbox
- Madden NFL 21 Xbox $15 (Reg. $25+)
- NBA 2K21 $5 (Reg. $20+)
- Resident Evil Village PS5 $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium PSN $15 (Reg. $30)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 PSN $27 (Reg. $60)
- Red Dead Online PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising PSN $24 (Reg. $60)
- Metro Exodus Day 1 Edition $14 (Reg. $20+)
- Resident Evil Raccoon City Edition bundle $32 (Reg. $80)
- Daemon X Machina Switch $45 (Reg. $50+)
- Fallout 4 Game of The Year Edition $16 (Reg. $40)
- Risk of Rain 1 + 2 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Persona 5 Strikers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $20 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Or $38 for RedCard holders
- Cuphead Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- Or just over $14 for RedCard holders
- Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Double Dragon 4 eShop $3.50 (Reg. $7)
- Guacamelee! 2 Complete Xbox $4.50 (Reg. $22.50)
- Vampyr Xbox $10 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $50 (Reg. $60)
- Or $52 at Amazon
- And $52 at Best Buy with bonus Mario Golf: Super Rush Bag Tag
- Demon’s Souls remake $50 (Reg. $70)
- Monster Hunter Rise $50 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $19 (Reg. $30+)
- Alien: Isolation $6 (Reg. $30)
- Journey Collector’s Edition $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Persona 5 Royal PSN $27 (Reg. $40+)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive PSN $3 (Reg. $20)
- The Nioh Collection PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- New E3 2021 footage right here
- Mario Golf: Super Rush pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Plus Zelda Shield Socks and Keychain
- Game & Watch: Legend of Zelda pre-order $50
- Plus more details here
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Ghostrunner PlayStation 5 pre-order $30
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
