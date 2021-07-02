It’s Friday and that means it’s time to head into the holiday weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. The Anker Independence Day sale is now live alongside deals on Beats Flex and loads of Apple gear in the Best Buy July 4th sale (M1 Macs, HomePod mini bundles, and much more), but for now it’s time for this morning’s best price drops on games and apps from Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Pro Camera by Moment, Layton: Curious Village in HD, Layton: Diabolical Box in HD, YoWindow Weather, Magellan Synthesizer 2, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Office Story: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: YoWindow Weather: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pro Camera by Moment: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Layton: Curious Village in HD: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Layton: Diabolical Box in HD: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Magellan Synthesizer 2: $4 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: MathKey – LaTeX Converter: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: AudioKit FM Player 2: DX Synth: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Dynamo: $2 (Reg. $4)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: b-hyve pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: BOINC Statistics: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Homo Machina: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket Rogues: Ultimate: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Le Havre (The Harbor): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Raiders of the North Sea: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: BeatHawk $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Controlax Pro:Computer Control: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Root Board Game: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tunable – Music Practice Tools: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Packing Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Speedio: Internet Speed Test: FREE (Reg. $5)

More on Pro Camera by Moment:

We are @moment and Pro Camera is the app we’ve always wanted. Manual controls, better video, long exposure and quick access to the settings we need. It gives us the features of a DSLR but in a fast, easy to use camera app. For Filmmakers – the features you need, not the ones you don’t. Color profiles, bitrates, dual-channel audio meters, real-time waveforms, and fast access to frame rates. For Photographers – easier than shooting on your DSLR. Shoot in RAW (even in BURST), split focus / exposure, and manually control everything (exposure, iso, shutter speed, white balance and focus). For Everyone Else – inspired by the pro’s we made the interface simple, fast, and easy to use. We provide getting started tips, video tutorials, and full time customer service to get you setup.

