Relax in front of a 200-inch display, DBPOWER’s Mini Portable Projector now $65 (Reg. $100)

Today only, Woot is offering up to 40% off highly-rated DBPOWER projectors. One standout is the DBPOWER Mini Portable Video Projector (RD-820) for $64.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $100 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $70, today’s deal is 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. With the ability to create display sizes between 40- and 200-inches, this 5500 lumen projector is a solid option for summer movie nights and more. Alongside the USB, VGA, HDMI, AV, and headphone ports, it has a native 1280 x 720p resolution with support for 1920 x 1080p and a 4000:1 contrast ratio. The 50,000 hour lamp life is supported by a 1-year warranty and this model carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

This ELEPHAS Mini Projector for $45 after you clip the on-page coupon is a great lower-cost alternative. It carries 4+ star ratings from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. It’s not quite as versatile as today’s lead deal, nor can it produce a screen size quite as large, but for just casual uses, the kids’ rooms, or something of that nature, it will do the trick and save some cash.

You’ll also find a slightly higher-end option on sale at woot today with up to 40% in savings right here. Just make sure you check out this massive discount on Epson’s 4K HDR model. It’s still more expensive than today’s deals, but you’re looking at nearly $800 in savings and gigantic 300-inch screen sizes here as well.

Head over to our home theater guide for deep deals on 4K displays, home entertainment center audio deals, and more.

More on the DBPOWER Mini Portable Video Projector:

5500 Lumens brightness with Native Resolution 1280*720P, Full HD 1080P and 200” Display Supported, Portable Video Projector Compatible with TV Stick, PS4, HDMI, VGA, TF, AV and USB 3800:1 contrast and leading 50,000-hour lamp life and the display size from 40″ to 200″. Vivid Visual Feast And High-end Audio Experience with Your Home Theater.

