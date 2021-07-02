Govee’s Wi-Fi RGB LED strip spans nearly 33 feet + works with Alexa/Assistant at $21 (30% off)

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 32.8-foot Wi-Fi RGB LED Light Strip for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code H61101A2A at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Today’s deal saves you $9 from its normal going rate, which is a 30% price reduction. This LED strip features built-in Wi-Fi control so you can tie it into your smart home. It works with both Alexa and Assistant for simple voice commands to turn the lights on or off, dim or brighter, and even change colors. Plus, with two 16.4-foot rolls included here, you’ll be able to cover nearly 33-feet in RGB LED lighting with ease. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up this 100-pack of LED strip mounts. It goes over the strip itself and screws into whatever surface you’re securing them to, making sure the LEDs won’t fall down. I used these very clips to hang LEDs from my parents’ kitchen cabinets to give them an upgrade and they worked fantastically. For just $7 Prime shipped, it’s hard to go wrong here.

After outfitting your home with smart lighting, be sure to check out our smart home guide. You’ll find HomeKit-enabled LIFX bulbs for just $20 in there. Plus, if you don’t mind ditching the smart functionality, then we have a 2-pack of 15,000-lumen LED lights on sale for $36, which is well worth considering.

More on Govee’s RGB LED Strip:

WiFi App Control: The Govee Home app offers convenient wireless control. Set the mood for your romantic dinners or casual get-togethers with our Music Mode. (Note: Please position yourself close to the control box when connecting to WiFi).

Brighter Lamp Beads: Equipped with 5050 LEDs and streteching to 32.8ft (2×16.4ft) in length, the strip lights are long and bright enough to fill your home with quality lighting and color. Enjoy mood-boosting effects wherever you need them.

Transform Your Decor: These smart strip lights can be used for decorating your dining room, bedroom, staircase, or kitchen. They are also great for your holiday decor or as gifts for family and friends (Note: 4-pin connectors not included).

