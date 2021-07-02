Keep your drinks brewed to perfection with up to 44% off Contigo travel mugs from $8

Amazon is offering Contigo’s Snapseal Byron Travel Mug in Jade for $7.96 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Typically selling for upwards of $14, today’s massive 44% savings mark the lowest price we’ve tracked all year. This 20-ounce travel mug is crafted from insulated stainless steel, which can keep beverages hot for up to seven hours, or cold for up to 18 hours. The Snapseal lid is designed to be totally leakproof, and the entire upper half is dishwasher safe. That stainless steel body is hand-wash only, and 100% BPA free. Over 93,000 customers have left it an average 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for even more travel mug and thermos deals from 11.50.

More on Contigo’s Snapseal Byron Travel Mug:

Snapseal lid technology is leak proof when closed

Drinks stay hot up to 7 hours or cold up to 18 with Thermalock vacuum insulation

Easy one handed drinking with a flip of the lid

Fits most car cup holders for a no hassle commute

Top rack dishwasher safe lid; Hand wash only stainless steel body

100 percent BPA free

