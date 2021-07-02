Roborock’s S6 robotic vacuum + mop with mapping, more returns to low of $380 (Reg. $600)

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Roborock via Newegg is offering its S6 Smart Robotic Vacuum + Mop for $379.99 shipped. Down from $600, this ushers in 37% in savings and matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked only twice before. This robot vacuum features laser-guided navigation, which allows it to create a virtual map of your home for more precise cleaning routes. That might not seem like a feature that’s crucial, but as someone who’s use both a standard robot vacuum and one with LiDAR, it makes all the difference. The S6 can run for 150 minutes on a single charge, allowing it to clean up your entire house before automatically returning to its base station. With 2000Pa of suction, it can clean hardwood, carpet, tile, and more. There’s also Alexa integration so you can begin a cleaning routine through simple voice commands, letting you sit back, relax, and let robots do the work for you. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,400 happy customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Want to save some cash? The ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great alternative. It comes in at $160 and gets the job done just the same. Keep in mind there’s no smartphone control, voice commands, or full-on mapping here, so your experience will be slightly different from the Roborock option above.

Don’t forget that right now Home Depot is discounting a wide selection of Dyson vacuums. One of the notable discounts is the Dyson Ball Animal 2 vacuum at a 2021 low of $400, which is 33% off. There’s plenty more to explore, so check out our coverage for additional details.

More on the Roborock S6 Robotic Vacuum:

Precision LiDAR Navigation & Z-shape Cleaning Route: Effective, detailed home-mapping and comprehensive cleaning. Save multiple maps, along with No-go Zones for each level, all recognized automatically by the robot, total controlled by roborock app and Alexa voice control. Strong suction easily lifts dust from floors, automatic carpet boost switches to full power on carpets for deeper cleaning.

